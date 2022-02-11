Support Local Journalism


The College of Idaho men’s basketball team continued to roll along Friday.

Trailing 39-38 at halftime, the Yotes pulled away in the second half to a 73-61 win over visiting Northwest in a Cascade Conference game.

Ricardo Time led the ninth-ranked Yotes (23-4, 17-2) with 16 points and Jake O’Neil added 14.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NORTHWEST 66, COLLEGE OF IDAHO 64: The Yotes fell at home in the Cascade Conference game.

Sienna Riggle led the Yotes (14-13, 8-11) with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

SOFTBALL

BRONCOS SWEEP: Boise State improved to 3-0 by sweeping Middle Tennessee in San Diego.

The Broncos won the opener 8-7 and finished things off with a 4-0 win.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

MIDDLETON 55, NAMPA 44: The Vikings (18-1, 13-0) got past the Bulldogs (8-11, 6-6) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.

BISHOP KELLY 50, CALDWELL 42: The Knights (15-5, 11-2) downed the Cougars (5-15, 4-9) in a 4A SIC game.

Blake Hawthorne led Bishop Kelly with 23 points and 10 rebounds and Aidan McGarvin added 12 points.

HOMEDALE 50, FRUITLAND 45: The Trojans (13-8, 7-3) moved into second in the Snake River Valley Conference with the win over the Grizzlies (14-6, 6-4).

Jaxon Dines led Homedale with 16 points and four steals and Hayden Kincheloe had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Nolan Bower led Fruitland with 14 points and seven rebounds.

