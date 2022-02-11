Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Subscribe
The College of Idaho men’s basketball team continued to roll along Friday.
Trailing 39-38 at halftime, the Yotes pulled away in the second half to a 73-61 win over visiting Northwest in a Cascade Conference game.
Ricardo Time led the ninth-ranked Yotes (23-4, 17-2) with 16 points and Jake O’Neil added 14.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NORTHWEST 66, COLLEGE OF IDAHO 64: The Yotes fell at home in the Cascade Conference game.
Sienna Riggle led the Yotes (14-13, 8-11) with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
SOFTBALL
BRONCOS SWEEP: Boise State improved to 3-0 by sweeping Middle Tennessee in San Diego.
The Broncos won the opener 8-7 and finished things off with a 4-0 win.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
MIDDLETON 55, NAMPA 44: The Vikings (18-1, 13-0) got past the Bulldogs (8-11, 6-6) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
BISHOP KELLY 50, CALDWELL 42: The Knights (15-5, 11-2) downed the Cougars (5-15, 4-9) in a 4A SIC game.
Blake Hawthorne led Bishop Kelly with 23 points and 10 rebounds and Aidan McGarvin added 12 points.
HOMEDALE 50, FRUITLAND 45: The Trojans (13-8, 7-3) moved into second in the Snake River Valley Conference with the win over the Grizzlies (14-6, 6-4).
Jaxon Dines led Homedale with 16 points and four steals and Hayden Kincheloe had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Nolan Bower led Fruitland with 14 points and seven rebounds.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription