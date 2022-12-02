Subscribe
the fourth-ranked College of Idaho men’s basketball team opened Cascade Conference play in a thriller Friday.
The Yotes held off visiting Southern Oregon 67-59.
Charlie Elzie led the balanced Yotes (6-1) with 13 points, 10 coming in the second half.
College of Idaho, which won its sixth straight, led 30-29 at halftime.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
YOTES LOSE: No. 17 Southern Oregon led nearly from start to finish in a 60-48 decision over College of Idaho in a Cascade Conference opener in Caldwell.
Southern Oregon (5-1) shot 41% from the field. Sienna Riggle led the Yotes (5-2) with 14 points.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 59, BLACKFOOT 52: The Wolves held off the visiting Bobcats in a nonleague game.
Emmi Swillie led a balanced Timberline with 13 points and eight rebounds and Ashlyn Graklanoff, Kailey Huegerich and Lauren McCall had 10 points each. McCall also had six rebounds and five assists.
MELBA 80, FIRTH 29: The Mustangs (6-0) handled Firth in a nonleague game.
Kendall Clark led Melba with 22 points, five assists and four steals; Brooklynn Dayley had 14 points, eight assists and six steals; and Meya Young had 12 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BOISE 53, LEWISTON 52: The Brave rallied from a double-digit deficit on the road for the nonleague win.
NEW PLYMOUTH 55, VALE (ORE.) 38: The Pilgrims cruised in the nonleague game.
Connor Hawker led the Pilgrims with 15 points and Colton Frates had 13 and six assists.
FILER 63, PARMA 50: The Panthers fell in the nonleague game.
Broxton Heffelfinger led Parma with 14 points and Noah Krohn had 13.
MURTAUGH 44, LIBERTY CHARTER 40: Murtaugh rallied in the fourth quarter in the nonleague game.
Kade Johnson led Liberty Charter with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
