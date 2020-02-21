The Northwest Christian women's basketball team made 6 of 9 3-point shots in the first quarter, building a big lead that visiting College of Idaho couldn't overcome in a Cascade Conference matchup.
The No. 16-ranked Beacons (22-5, 16-3) used a 22-2 run in the opening quarter to break the game open.
Kaylee Krusemark led the Yotes (12-16, 10-9) with 13 points.
BASEBALL
NIGHTHAWKS SWEPT: No. 3-ranked Colorado Mesa swept Northwest Nazarene in a nonconference doubleheader in Grand Junction, Colorado.
The Mavericks won the opener 10-8 and the second game 10-1.
In the opener, NNU (1-6) fell behind 7-0 in the third inning before rallying to tie the game at 8-8 in the seventh.
YOTES SPLIT: Silas Shumate pitched a four hitter into the seventh inning of the second game for his first collegiate victory as College of Idaho opened up NAIA West play by splitting with Corban University in Salem, Oregon.
The Yotes (5-14) scored the first six runs of the second game, rolling to a 6-1 win. Corban rallied from a 4-2 deficit to win the first game, 11-4
SOFTBALL
YOTES FALL: After a two-hour delay due to poor field conditions, Carroll College used a six-run sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie and take the first game 13-4 over College of Idaho.
The game was relocated to Treasure Valley Community College.