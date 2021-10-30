LOCAL ROUNDUP LOCAL ROUNDUP: Yotes down Park-Gilbert, 67-60 By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Oct 30, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The College of Idaho men’s basketball team had another tight game in its season-opening tournamentThe Yotes (2-0) held off Park-Gilbert 67-60 in the 35th Taco Bell Shootout.Tyler Robinett scored a career-high 12 points off the bench to lead College of Idaho. The Yotes’ bench outscored Park-Gilbert 40-8.WOMEN’S BASKETBALLYOTES WIN: College of Idaho outscored Simpson University 17-9 in the final quarter for a 66-56 decision in Redding, California.With the win, College of Idaho (2-0) posted its first back-to-back wins to start a season since 2012-13.VOLLEYBALL Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! BRONCOS WIN: Boise State scored another good road victory, stopping San Diego State 25-21, 16-25, 25-20, 26-24.Lauren Ohlinger led the Broncos (17-8, 6-6) with 19 kills and Alyssa Wissinger had a career-best 11 blocks.YOTES WIN: The College of Idaho kept its postseason hopes alive by sweeping visiting Southern Oregon 25-21, 25-19, 26-24 in a Cascade Conference match.Emily Vandenberg led the Yotes with 12 kills.WOMEN’S SOCCERNorthwest Nazarene and visiting Simon Fraser battled to a scoreless draw in a GNAC match.NNU outshot Simon Fraser 21-9 in the 110 minutes of regulation and overtime. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags College Of Idaho Yotes Sport Basketball Football Win Shootout Simon Fraser Gilbert Kill Recommended for you Load comments