The College of Idaho men’s basketball team had another tight game in its season-opening tournament

The Yotes (2-0) held off Park-Gilbert 67-60 in the 35th Taco Bell Shootout.

Tyler Robinett scored a career-high 12 points off the bench to lead College of Idaho. The Yotes’ bench outscored Park-Gilbert 40-8.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

YOTES WIN: College of Idaho outscored Simpson University 17-9 in the final quarter for a 66-56 decision in Redding, California.

With the win, College of Idaho (2-0) posted its first back-to-back wins to start a season since 2012-13.

VOLLEYBALL

BRONCOS WIN: Boise State scored another good road victory, stopping San Diego State 25-21, 16-25, 25-20, 26-24.

Lauren Ohlinger led the Broncos (17-8, 6-6) with 19 kills and Alyssa Wissinger had a career-best 11 blocks.

YOTES WIN: The College of Idaho kept its postseason hopes alive by sweeping visiting Southern Oregon 25-21, 25-19, 26-24 in a Cascade Conference match.

Emily Vandenberg led the Yotes with 12 kills.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Northwest Nazarene and visiting Simon Fraser battled to a scoreless draw in a GNAC match.

NNU outshot Simon Fraser 21-9 in the 110 minutes of regulation and overtime.

