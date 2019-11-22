With a second-place finish by the College of Idaho women and a fifth-place finish by the C of I men, the Coyotes claimed the NAIA Cross Country combined national title Friday at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site in Vancouver, Washington.
The Coyote women were paced by a pair of All-Americans, as Larissa Mauer placed 19th in 18 minutes, 27.60 seconds and Molly Vitale-Sullivan in 21st (18:27.80). C of I finished with 147 points, second only to Madonna (Michigan) 111.
The C of I men we led by Alex Martin, who placed third overall (24:53.40), earning All-America honors.
The 350 combined team points for the Yotes was the lowest among all squads with both men’s and women’s teams competing, ahead of runner-up Taylor (Indiana) University’s 420. It is the second straight year a Cascade Conference team won the combined team title.
The C of I women had their best race of the season with all five scoring runners finishing in the top 60.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLNNU FALLS TO DIXIE STATE: Northwest Nazarene dropped a road nonconference game at Dixie State 79-70.
This after leading 45-38 at halftime.
“We gave up too many offensive boards and second-chance points,” NNU coach Steve Steele said. “They were able to get to the line a lot more than us and that was probably the difference.”
NNU (2-3) was 12 of 15 from the foul line and Dixie was 22 of 28.
Avery Albrecht led NNU with a career high 29 points. She also had career highs in field goals (10), field goals attempted (19) and 3-pointers made (5). She added six rebounds and three steals.
HOCKEYSTEELHEADS WIN: Idaho (9-5-4) second on the first shift and never trailed, toping the Kansas City Mavericks 4-2.
Ondrej Vala found Anthony Nellis in front of the net. Nellis shoved the puck past the goalie and Idaho was off and running.
High School
GIRLS BASKETBALLLIBERTY CHARTER 48, GLENNS FERRY 22: The Patriots built a 27-10 lead in the first half and cruised to the nonleague victory.
Grace Gerdes led Liberty Charter with 13 points, nine rebounds and four steals, Madison Hodnett had 12 points, 13 rebounds and four steals and Ainsley Johnson added 10 points and seven rebounds.