The Victory Charter boys cross country team cruised to the 2A District III championship Wednesday at Eagle Island State Park.
Victory Charter finished with 22 points, 40 better than runner-up Liberty Charter.
Leading the Vipers were the Stockett brothers. Ian Stockett won in 16 minutes, 1.10 seconds and Luke Stockett finished in 16:18.98. Teammate Benton Bernard was fourth (17:20.25).
The Victory Charter girls won with 33 points, five better than Tri-Valley.
Casey Collom of Liberty Charter won (20:27.68) and Anna Dixon of Greenleaf Friends was second a whisper behind at 20:27.81.
In the 2A District III championship meet, also at Eagle Island State Park, the Cole Valley boys won with 48 points. Melba was second with 70.
Everett Metier of North Star Charter won in 17:21.69 and Ravio Manzer was second (17:42.08). Connor Wich and Evan Clutter of Cole Valley were third and fourth, respectively.
In the girls, Cole Valley won with 46 points, three better than Melba.
Cameron Moore of Ambrose won in a time of 19:55.89. Rozzlyn Casier (20:27.78) and Brooklyn Dayley (21:10.79) of Melba finished second and third, respectively.
VOLLEYBALL
EAGLE 3, OWYHEE 0: The top-seeded Mustangs advance to the 5A District III Tournament championship game with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 win over the Storm.
Maija Howse had 12 kills, Liv Manning had nine kills and three aces, setter Rhys Layton had 33 assists, four blocks and three aces and Avery Hassman had 13 digs to lead Eagle.
The title game is Thursday at 6 p.m. at Mountain View High School.
• Timberline won two matches, sweeping Mountain View 25-22, 28-26, 25-21 and doing the same in topping Boise 25-16, 25-21, 25-11.
Timberline will meet Owyhee at 4 p.m. Thursday with the winner advancing to meet Eagle for the district title. The loser advances as the third-place team to state.
COLLEGE
MEN'S BASKETBALL
College of Idaho was picked to win the Cascade Conference championship, a poll voted by the conference head coaches was released Wednesday.
College of Idaho received 143 points followed by Oregon Tech with 127. Coaches were not permited to vote for their own teams.
"We appreciate the respect from our conference peers and are excited to repeat this season," College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine said in a news release. "However, we are well aware that we must grow tremendously from last year if we want to obtain the same experienced we had."