The Timberline football team took advantage of two key third quarter turnovers Thursday.
The Wolves turned the turnovers into scores as Timberline topped Skyview 38-31 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division game at Dona Larsen Park.
Timberline (5-3, 2-2) will await the loser of the Capital (5-2)/Borah (4-3) game to decide a state playoff berth next week. Capital and Borah play tonight.
Skyview (4-4, 1-4) will meet the Capital/Borah winner with a state playoff berth on the line.
The turnovers allowed Timberline overcome a 21-14 Skyview lead. The Wolves bolted ahead 35-21 late in the third period after the teams went to halftime tied at 14-14.
Timberline led 38-24 before Atonio Fifita scored on a 1-yard run for Skyview, cutting the lead to 38-31 with 2:38 remaining.
Caiden Jones recovered the ensuing kickoff for Timberline.
Timberline quarterback Wade Zenner and receiver Anthony Brdiges connected for three touchdowns if 28, 38 and 66 yards.
Zenner finished with 253 yards and four touchdowns. He completed 15 of 22 passes. Bridges had five catches for 157 yards.
Fifita rushed for 212 yards on 36 attempts. Quarterback Max Cutforth completed 14 of 25 throws for 215 yards.
VOLLEYBALL
EAGLE 3, MERIDIAN 0: The Mustangs (26-5, 10-1) secured second place in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference by sweeping the Warriors 25-13, 25-17, 25-11.
Gabbi Roberts led Eagle with 20 assists and five aces and Delaney Bub had eight kills.
OWYHEE 3, KUNA 0: The Storm (8-11, 4-7) swept the Kavemen 26-24, 27-25, 25-22 in a competitive 5A SIC match.
Mikale Roy led Owyhee with 15 kills, 16 digs and four blocks, Kaiya Garhardt had 11 kills and Shaynee McWilliams had 18 assists and five digs.
MOUNTAIN VEW 3, CENTENNIAL 2: The Mavericks (22-7, 9-2) held off the Patriots (11-11, 7-4) in a 5A SIC match.
London Ipsen led Centennial with 22 kills and 10 digs, Eliana Tia had 14 kills and Paige Cleverley had 15 digs and nine assists.
PARMA 3, PAYETTE 0: The Panthers (18-4, 8-2) swept the Pirates 25-11, 25-14, 25-16 in a Snake River Valley match.
Katie Compas led Parm with 25 assists, nine kills and four aces and Austyn Harris had 11 kills.
COLLEGE
WOMEN'S SOCCER
NNU EARNS ROAD WIN: Northwest Nazarene topped Montana State Billings 1-0 in a GNAC game.
Makayla Roggow accounted for the Nighthawks' goal in the 37th minute off an assist from Magda Wronski.
NNU moved to 5-3-2 overall, 3-3-1 in the GNAC.
Goalie Alexis Montoya had 11 saves, equaling her career high. She's up to 15 career shutouts.
VOLLEYBALL
BRONCOS UPSET: Visiting San Diego State knocked off Boise State 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 in a Mountain West match.
Victoria Sullivan led the Aztecs with 22 kills.
Lauren Ohlinger led Boise State (14-5, 3-4) with eight kills and three aces.