The Timberline girls basketball team got out to a fast start Thursday in its opening game in the Timberlion Tournament.
The Wolves opened a 30-14 lead by halftime and held off the Timberwolves of Coeur d'Alene 59-45.
Avan Ranson led Timberline (11-1) with 21 points, Sophie Glancey had 18 and six rebounds and Emma Ellinghouse got 10 points and 15 rebounds.
Brooklyn Rewers led Lake City with 22 points.
MERIDIAN 49, MIDDLETON 34: The Warriors opened a 21-11 lead by halftime on their way to the win over the Vikings at the Timberlion Tournament.
Jaleesa Lawrence of Meridian had a double double, scoring 17 points to go with 14 rebounds. She also had three assists and three steals. Trinity Berger added 10 points and six rebounds.
Ashley Campbell led Middleton with 13 points and five steals.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 63, CENTENNIAL 48: The Chargers (9-2) opened a 19-point lead by halftime in the win at the Timberlion Tournament.
Ellie Fraas led the Chargers with 22 points and four rebounds, Lyndsie Krogh had 14 points and eight rebounds and Anna Veeck added 13 points.
Annie Stinar led Centennial with 26 points and 10 rebounds.
BONNEVILLE 50, EAGLE 26: The Bees steadily pulled away from the Mustangs at the Timberlion Tournament.
Brooklyn Cunningham led Bonneville with 13 points.
CALDWELL 70, HILLCREST 46: The Cougars (7-2) overwhelmed the Knights in the third quarter in the Timberlion Tournament.
The Cougars outscored Hillcrest 30-12 in the third.
Jade Martinez led Caldwell with 19 points and five rebounds and Katrina Vallejo added 16 points.
FERNLEY 58, BISHOP KELLY 56: The Knights were outscored 21-12 in the decisive fourth quarter in the Timberlion Tournament.
Ali Chatterton led Bishop Kelly (6-3) with 21 points and five assists and Anna Schmautz added 19. Erin Parker had 11 rebounds.
PARMA 62, VALLIVUE 34: The 3A Panthers (9-2) handled the 4A Falcons in a nonleague game.
Austin Harris led Parma with 21 points, Brooke Johnson added 13 and Adyson Harris had 12 to go with six rebounds and five steals.
Jaedyn Rhoton led Vallivue with 17 points.
RIMROCK 41, LIBERTY CHARTER 26: The Patriots fell behind 24-12 and couldn't recover.
Madison Hodnett led Liberty Charter with eight points and 14 rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 52, BURLEY 46: The Wolves (3-5) outscored the Bobcats 17-10 in the third quarter to open a small lead in a win in the Redox Tournament in Burley.
Garret Long led Timberline with 14 points and six rebounds, Cooper Lumsden had 12 points and Jake Stranzl had six assists.
KUNA 54, BISHOP KELLY 44: The Kaveman (7-2, 4-0) made a 26-19 lead at halftime stand up in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference win over the Knights (3-4, 1-1).
Sean Austin led Kuna with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists.