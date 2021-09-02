The Timberline football team breezed to victory Thursday.
The Wolves moved to 2-0 with a 48-15 win over Ridgevue at Dona Larsen Park.
It was Ridgevue’s first game. The Warhawks had to cancel their opener at Century last week when they didn’t have enough players.
Timberline quarterback Wade Zenner completed 20 of 25 attempts for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Taylor Marcum had 75 yards and scored three touchdowns and Zenner added 69 yards and a touchdown.
Wolves wide receiver Garrett Lavin had eight receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown.
BOYS SOCCER
BISHOP KELLY 10, RIDGEVUE 1: The Knights had five players with two goals apiece in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference win over the Warhawks.
Eddie Flores, Nic Taugher, Jake Dahl, Shawn Cabu and Colton Crawford each scored twice as Bishop Kelly improved to 3-0 in SIC play.
GIRLS SOCCER
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 2, KUNA 1: The Grizzlies held off the Kavemen in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Violet Rademacher led Rocky Mountain with a goal and an assist and Kaitlyn Slocum also scored.
Tasja Davis scored for Kuna.
Rocky Mountain goalie Ellie Stoll had one save and Kuna goalie Melanie Johnson had seven saves.
BOISE 4, CAPITAL 0: Stanford commit Logan Smith scored four goals to lead the Brave over the Eagles in a 5A SIC match.
Sister Samantha Smith added a score. The Smiths each had an assist and Avery Howell had an assist.
MIDDLETON 3, COLUMBIA 2: The Vikings held off the Wildcats in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match that was tied 1-1 at halftime.
Elsie Wyatt’s second goal was the game winner. Addie McCallister also scored for Middleton.
BISHOP KELLY 5, RIDGEVUE 1: The Knights were too much for the Warhawks in a 4A SIC game.
Sophomore Sophie Schmautz led the Knights with three goals.
VOLLEYBALL
CENTENNIAL 3, OWYHEE 0: The Patriots topped the Storm 25-15, 25-22, 25-10 in a nonconference match.
London Ipsen led Centennial with 10 kills, 17 digs and two aces, Eliana Tia had seven kills and Julia Velasquez had 14 digs.
MERIDIAN 3, CAPITAL 0: The Warriors swept the Eagles 25-13, 25-8, 25-13 in a nonconference match.
Laynie Pugmire led Meridian with 11 kills, six digs and two aces and Sophie Rice had 15 assists and two aces.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 3, COMPASS CHARTER 0: The Grizzlies won 25-13, 25-9, 25-10.
Hope Miller led the Grizzlies with 12 aces, five kills and three assists.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER
BRONCOS REMAIN UNBEATEN: Boise State edged visiting UC Davis 1-0 in a nonconference match.
Keile Hansen scored in the 50th minute for the Broncos, who improved to 4-0-0.
Boise State outshot UC Davis 25-8.
YOTES FALL: Visiting Central Washington turned back College of Idaho 3-2.
CWU scored in the 74th minute to secure the win.
After a scoreless first half, the Yotes (1-1) responded on a goal from Larissa Wegner in the 51st minute. Madison Glascock got the assist.
Brynna Herridge tied the match at 2-2 for the Yotes with a goal in the 68th minute.