The Timberline boys basketball team had to go the long way, but it means it will have a shorter trip next week.
The Wolves earned a berth to the State 5A Tournament with a 49-45 decision over Madison in a play-in game Saturday at American Falls High School.
Timberline (11-15) faces District I-II champ and traditional state qualifier Post Falls (20-3) when state begins Thursday at the Ford Idaho Center. Tipoff is at 1:15 p.m.
Timberline rallied from a 25-18 halftime deficit by outscoring the Bobcats 16-4 in the third quarter.
Cooper Lumsden led Timberline with 24 points and four rebounds and Jake Stranzl added 11 points and three assists.
BISHOP KELLY 64, POCATELLO 43: The Knights cruised past the Indians in a 4A play-in game at Jerome High School.
The Knights (18-8) advance to state where they will open against rival and District III champ Middleton (21-3) on Thursday at Borah High School. Tipoff is at 1:15 p.m.
COLLEGE
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NNU WRAP UP GNAC WITH WIN: Northwest Nazarene earned its seventh straight win, stopping Saint Martin's 71-52 at Lacey, Washington, in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference regular-season finale.
The Nighthawks (22-6, 17-3) led 49-48 with 8 minutes, 11 seconds remaining before closing on a 22-4 run, including 14-0 in the final 4:44 of the period.
NNU enters next week's conference tournament at Seattle Pacific as the No. 2 seed, receiving a first-round bye. The Nighthawks will play the winner of the No. 3 Western Washington/No. 6 Montana State-Billings game on Friday.
"I think we have definitely surpassed expectations," NNU coach Steve Steele said in a news release.
Marina Valles led NNU with 18 points and eight steals. Nicole Gall added 11 points.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NNU FALLS SHORT: Northwest Nazarene's late rall came up short as the Nighthawks fell to Saint Martin's 70-66 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference finale at Lacey, Washington.
The Nighthawks (15-10, 12-8) scored 11 straight points to pull within 68-66 with 27 seconds left and had the but, they they couldn't get a shot off and turned it over. Saint Martin's then hit two free throws to put the game away.
NNU is the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament next week and will play No. 5 Alaska Anchorage on Thursday at a time to be determined.
BASEBALL
BSU SWEEPS: The Broncos moved to 3-3 by sweeping visiting Northern Colorado 5-4 in 10 innings and 12-9.
The teams conclude a four-game series today beginning at 1:05 p.m.
Freshman Torin Montgomery led Boise State in the second game, going 3 for 4 with three RBI and three runs.
NNU TAKES 2 OF 3: Northwest Nazarene collected two wins in three games at Central Washington University.
The Nighthawks won 3-1 behind freshman pitcher Kyle Ethridge. NNU also won a game that was suspended because of darkness Friday, 6-4 in nine innings.
CWU won the middle game 10-9.
HOCKEY
STEELHEADS STAY HOT: The Idaho Steelheads handled visiting Utah 4-0 at CenturyLink Arena.
The Steelheads (34-17-3-4) pulled within a point of second-place Utah (33-17-6-4).
Brett Supinski, Jonathan Charbonneau, Colby McAuley and Anthony Nellis each scored for Idaho. Diego Cuglietta and Marc-Olivier Roy each had two assists.