A pair of 14-2 runs in the first half helped The College of Idaho run their win streak to nine, rolling to a 75-57 road victory at Northwest University on Saturday.
The win for the No. 13-ranked Coyotes (16-3, 10-1 CCC) sets up a huge pair of games next weekend in the Activities Center, as C of I welcomes Southern Oregon on Friday and Oregon Tech on Saturday — two teams that have won a combined 17 games in a row.
Ricardo Time scored a game-high 17 points for the Yotes, with both Jake O’Neil and Paul Wilson coming off the bench to score 12 — as C of I reserves outscored the Eagles (7-9, 4-7) bench, 45-11.
NU took advantage of a slow offensive start by the Yotes, grabbing a 13-7 lead off a CaCoa Chatman triple with 14 minutes left in the period. Charles Elzie jumpstarted the rally for the visitors with a triple, O’Neil scored on a lay-up, Time bodied his way to a 3-point play and Wilson converted three post moves into points, giving C of I a 21-15 lead.
The margin grew to 46-26 on a Derek Wadsworth 3-pointer early in the second half, before the hosts tried to climb back into the contest. A Carson Sparks free throw ended a 7-0 run that pulled NU within 60-48 with seven minutes left — but Time canned back-to-back jumpers, including a triple, to put the game away.
Time made 7-of-11 field goals in the victory, adding a pair of steals. O’Neil led the squad with six rebounds, part of a commanding 45-27 edge on the glass. C of I recorded 25 assists on their 32 made field goals, including five from Elzie, who added seven points off the bench, as the Coyotes won for the 11th-straight time against the Eagles.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
BRONCOS FALL: Asia Avinger and Mallory Adams combined for 55 points and San Diego State defeated visiting Boise State 80-63.
Dominique Leonidas led Boise State (5-11, 1-4) with 11 points.
YOTES WIN: A record-setting first quarter set the tone for visiting College of Idaho as the Yotes withstood a Northwest University rally for a 71-68 Cascade Conference win.
Taryn Riley hit a pair of free throws with three seconds left to provide the margin for College of Idaho (12-7, 6-5).
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 48, BOISE 32: The Mavericks downed the Brave in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Camden Hyden led Mountain View with 15 points.
Jakob Thompson led Boise with 10 points.
SKYVIEW 60, CAPITAL 49: The Hawks downed the Eagles in a 5A SIC game.
Sean Murphy led Skyview with 20 points.
David McNamara led Capital with 14 points.
MERIDIAN 55, KUNA 36: The Warriors used a big first half to build a cushion against the Kavemen in a 5A SIC game.
Austin Ramos led Meridian with 20 points and Ethan Pearce had 12.
Gavin Gordon led Kuna with 16 points.
HOMEDALE 68, WEISER 39: The Trojans cruised past the Wolverines in a Snake River Valley game.
Malakye Scott led Weiser with 14 points.
MELBA 55, MARSING 39: The Mustangs cruised past the Huskies in a Western Idaho Conference game.
Brandon Volkers and Joe Reiber each scored 13 points to lead Melba.
Dominick Enrico led Marsing with 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BOISE 46, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 32: The Brave topped the Grizzlies in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Ashley Banks led Boise with 17 points.
Brielle Magnuson led Rocky Mountain with 17 points.
CENTENNIAL 44, CAPITAL 35: The Patriots got past the Eagles in a 5A SIC game.
INTERNATIONAL BIATHLON
Boisean Aurora Cramer was the top American, placing 25th in a junior IBU biathlon cup women’s 7.5 km sprint among a field of 79 starters Saturday in Slovenia.
First went to Tereza Jadova of the Czech Republic, who missed no targets in two shooting rounds. Cramer shot clean on her first lap, then missed two shots in her second trip to the range, shooting from a standing position. Overall, she improved by 11 places from her sprint result on Thursday. The other American junior women competing were 32nd placer Chersea Bouley (two misses) of Zimmer, Minn; and 44. Lexie Madigan (2), Truckee, Calif.