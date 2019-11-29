The College of Idaho men's basketball team fell to The Master's 86-76 on the first day of the Vanguard Thanksgiving Classic in Costa Mesa, California.
Brock Gardner scored 43 points to lead the second-ranked Mustangs (7-0).
The Yotes (6-3) fought back from a 22-point deficit, but found themselves in too big a hole to recover. Ricardo Time led the Yotes with 19 points and Connor Desaulniers had 12 to go with eight rebounds.
HOCKEY
RUSH RALLY TO TOP IDAHO: In a battle between division leaders, visiting Rapid City rallied to top the Steelheads 4-3.
The Steelheads (11-6-2) got goals from Spencer Naas, Marc-Olivier Roy and Zach Andrusiak to take a 3-1 lead after two periods. But the Rush (13-5-3) rallied for three goals in the final 20 minutes.