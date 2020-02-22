Reagan Doss had a day he’ll never forget, but the Boise State Broncos suffered another loss to No. 22 Texas Saturday afternoon at Austin, Texas.
Doss, an Austin area native, recorded Boise State’s first home run in 40 years when he launched a solo shot to left in the third inning. But the home run was the only run scored by the Broncos in a 2-1 loss to the Longhorns.
A day after falling 7-0 to Texas in the program’s first game back in 40 years, the Broncos were much more competitive in game No. 2. But they again struggled at the plate, finishing with just two hits and one run.
Texas scored in the first inning for the second straight game, but Doss tied the game at 1-1 when he hit the first pitch he saw as a college player over the fence in left.
The blast came in front of several family members and friends in attendance. Doss is from Round Rock, Texas, a city about 20 miles outside of Austin.
“For Reagan, what an awesome moment,” coach Gary Van Tol said. “He was listening in the pregame offensive meeting and was aggressive when he saw a first-pitch fastball. To have that happen in front of his family was really special.”
Ty Madden (2-0) pitched a two-hitter and struck out seven for the Longhorns (7-0), who scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh when reliever Hunter Omlid gave up a home run to Eric Kennedy.
NNU WINS: Northwest Nazarene freshman Kyle Ethridge had his second consecutive solid start and the Nighthawks took advantage of some miscues to upset No. 3 Colorado Mesa 10-2.
Ethridge threw six shutout innings, allowing five hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Nick Irwin pitched two scoreless innings and Max Holtzclaw allowed two runs in the ninth to finish the win off.
The Nighthawks (2-6 overall) scored nine runs in the fourth thanks to six hits and six Mesa errors.
YOTES SPLIT: Corban got a bases-loaded walk in the 12th inning to win 4-3 in the first game and the Yotes got a stellar start from Connor Root to take the series finale 3-1.
SOFTBALL
YOTES SWEEP: Loryn Fonger pitched six strong innings of relief, earning wins in both games, as College of Idaho swept Carroll College 7-5 and 6-4 in a Cascade Conference doubleheader played at Ontario, Oregon.
Fonger pitched a scoreless inning of relief in the opener as the Coyotes (8-5, 2-1) rallied for a 7-5 win. She pitched five more innings in the second game.
BOISE STATE SWEEPS: The Broncos topped Cal Baptist 8-0 in six innings and then shut out Canisius 3-0.
Bradie Fillmore and Autumn Bennett each had four hits.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
YOTES FALL: Sophia Jackson hit five 3-pointers, scoring 17 points, but a fourth quarter rally came up short as Corban topped College of Idaho 59-56 in a Cascade Conference game.
The the loss, the Yotes (12-17, 10-10) finshed the regular season tied for six place and will be the seventh seed in next week’s conference tournament. The Yotes will travel to Eastern Oregon on Thursday for a quarterfinal matchup.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
VALLIVUE 44, NAMPA 41: The Falcons edged the Bulldogs in a 4A District III Tournament game.
Mike Fitts led Vallivue with 13 points.
KUNA 58, COLUMBIA 44: The Kavemen got out to a 22-8 start and didn’t look back in the 4A District III Tournament game.
Sean Austin led Kuna with 19 points and four rebounds and Cade Randall had 16 points.
MIDDLETON 48, RIDGEVUE 29: The top-ranked Vikings had no difficulty in the 4A District III Tournament game.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 68, EAGLE 41: The Grizzlies cruised to the 5A District III Tournament win.
Rocky Mountain (22-1) will meet Borah (19-4) in the district title game Friday.
BORAH 63, MERIDIAN 44: The Lions topped the Warriors in the 5A District III Tournament game.
FRUITLAND 78, PARMA 55: The No. 1-ranked Grizzlies (21-1) cruised past the Panthers in a 3A District III Tournament game.
Hyrum Lindsey led Fruitland with 20 points and Pri Weatherall added 16.
Stetson Beus led Parma with 13 points.
HOMEDALE 63, WEISER 60, OT: The Trojans held off the Wolverines in a 3A District III Tournament game.
Jaxon Dines led Homedale with 20 points and Nelson Lomeli added 13.
Ande Jensen led Weiser with 24 points.
LIBERTY CHARTER 42, WILDER 37: The Patriots got out to a 15-8 start in the 1A Division I District III Tournament game.
Dionicio Elton led Liberty Charter with 15 points.