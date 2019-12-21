The Idaho Steelheads continue to find the road friendly.
The Steelheads (17-9-5) used three goals in the second period to top the Norfolk Admirals 4-1 on Saturday in an ECHL match at Norfolk, Virginia.
It was the Steelheads’ fifth straight victory.
Marc-Olivier Roy scored twice in the second period and Charlie O’Connor registered the other goal.
Anthony Nellis capped the scoring for Idaho with a goal in the third period.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL
YOTES GET BIG WINS: In a rematch of last year’s NAIA Division II national semifinal, the fifth-ranked College of Idaho knocked off No. 2-ranked Oregon Tech 77-65 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on Friday.
A 17-0 late first half run erased an Oregon Tech 13-point lead. The Yotes made 11 3-pointers and held a sizeable rebound advantage.
The win marked the third time a C of I team had defeated a top-2 opponent.
Nate Bruneel led the Yotes, making 5 of 6 3-point attempts and finishing with 17 points and six rebounds. The Yotes made 11 of 22 from 3-point range.
On Saturday, the Yotes (11-3, 4-0) completed a road sweep by downing Southern Oregon 70-49.
C of I outscored Southern Oregon 38-22 in the second half.
Connor Desaulniers led the Yotes with 17 points and nine rebounds.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NNU REMAINS UNBEATEN: Northwest Nazarene remained unbeaten in GNAC play.
The visiting Nighthawks defeated Central Washington 85-76 to move into first place all alone with their sixth consecutive win.
Avery Albrecht led NNU (8-3, 3-0) with 23 points, including 18 in the first half.
YOTES FALL: Southern Oregon scored 17 unanswered points in the first half on its way to a 76-65 win over College of Idaho.
Emily Hardwood led the Yotes (4-9, 2-2) with 14 points. The Yotes trailed by as many as 22 points in the third quarter, but cut the deficit to six in the closing minutes.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 75, TIMBERLINE 24: The Grizzlies pushed to a 42-12 lead by halftime in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Townsend Tripple led Rocky Mountain with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four steals and Briggs Ranstrom added 13 points.
BORAH 52, MOUNTAIN VIEW 32: The Lions outscored the Mavericks 16-4 in the second quarter, building a comfortable cushion in the 5A SIC game.
Austin Bolt led Borah with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Tyler Clayton led Mountain View with nine points.
EAGLE 61, CENTENNIAL 28: The Mustangs cruised to the 5A SIC win over the Patriots.
Tanner Hayhurst led Eagle with 16 points and Jayden Carter added 11.
KUNA 62, MOUNTAIN HOME 30: The Kavemen cruised past the Tigers at the Warhawks Christmas Classic.
Sean Austin led Kuna with 25 points, eight rebounds and four steals and Cade Randall added 12 points and five rebounds.
CANYON RIDGE 64, RIDGEVUE 59: The Riverhawks used a 15-6 effort in the third quarter to top the Warhawks at the Warhawks Christmas Classic.
Mathew Flake scored 25 points on 7-of-14 shooting and added 10 rebounds and Issas Albor had 24 points to lead Ridgevue.
POCATELLO 65, BISHOP KELLY 52: The Indians pulled away in the fourth quarter at the Warhawks Christmas Classic.
Nick Wolter led Bishop Kelly with 13 points and five rebounds.
NAMPA 42, HOMEDALE 39: The Bulldogs rebounded from a slow start to top the Trojans in a nonleague game.
Jaxon Dines led Homedale with 16 points and five rebounds.
FRUITLAND 61, WOOD RIVER 39: The Grizzlies coasted to the nonleague win.
Joe Henggeler led Fruitland with nine points and five assists.
MARSING 37, NEW PLYMOUTH 35: The Huskies topped the Pilgrims in the third-place game at the College of Idaho tournament.
Merrick Hall led Marsing with 16 points and six rebounds.
WILDER 46, MURTAUGH 31: The Wildcats topped the Red Devils in the nonleague game.
Pablo Martinez led Wilder with 15 points.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 59, LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 50: The Trojans prevailed in the nonleague game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 56, CAPITAL 14: The Wolves outscored the Eagles 20-2 in telling second quarter in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Avan Ranson led Timberline with 22 points, four assists and three steals and Sophie Glancey added 17 points and eight rebounds.
BISHOP KELLY 52, RIDGEVUE 29: The Knights outscored the Warhawks 36-12 in the second half of the 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
SKYVIEW 38, WOOD RIVER 18: The Hawks opened a 22-7 lead in the first half of the nonleague game.
Jayden Glaze led Skyview with 14 points.