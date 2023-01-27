There seems to be no slowing down the Idaho Steelheads.
Idaho turned back the Wichita Thunder 3-1 in an ECHL game at Idaho Central Arena on Friday.
After a scoreless first period, the Steelheads took a 2-0 lead through the middle period. Owen Headrick and A.J. White each scored and Justin Ducharme and Matt Register had assists.
Wichita cut the lead in half in the final period before Wade Murphy secured the victory with an empty net goal with 40 seconds remaining.
Idaho improved an ECHL best 31-7-0-1 with 63 points. Wichita, which trails Idaho in second, is 23=15-3-0 with 49 points.
The Steelheads outshot Wichita 42-27.
The teams meet again Saturday. The puck drops at 7:10 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 58, BOISE 50: The Wolves held off the Brave in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
The Wolves took a 41-32 lead into the final quarter.
Alex Ko led Timberline (12-5 overall, 7-2 SIC) with 21 points and three rebounds, Jachin Mertes had 11 points, six rebounds and three assists and AJ LaBeau had 10 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Heinz led with four assists.
Jude Porter and Jakob Thompson led Boise (7-9, 2-7) with 12 points apiece and Stive Ndabarishe had 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BISHOP KELLY 50, COLUMBIA 30: The Knights secure the 4A Southern Idaho Conference title on the final night of league play with the win over the Wildcats.
Caroline Knothe led Bishop Kelly (16-3, 10-0) with 24 points.
Lily Farris led Columbia (10-8, 8-2) with 10 points.
FRUITLAND 37, PARMA 33: The Grizzlies stunned the No. 1-ranked Panthers in a Snake River Valley game.
Brooke Hardy led Fruitland (14-6, 8-2) with 15 points.
Sidney Jackson led Parma (18-3, 9-1) with 19 points.
COLLEGE
GYMNASTICS
The Boise State women's team led Southern Utah entering the final rotation but couldn't hold on.
Southern Utah posted 196.275 to Boise State's 195.700.