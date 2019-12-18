NORFOLK, Va. – The Idaho Steelheads scored late but it was soon enough in a 2-0 win over the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday in Norfolk, Virginia.
The Steelheads (15-9-5) and Admirals were scoreless in the first two periods of the game. But Idaho continued to take more shots before the third period saw a full stop gap to most Admirals attempts to counter.
After an early goal was waived away, the Steelheads kept up the pressure until finally they broke through. At 15:48, Steelheads defenseman Ondrej Vala stepped up into the slot during a loose puck scramble to flick a shot through a seam and get the first tally on the board. The Admirals pulled their goaltender minutes later, and Steelheads forward Will Merchant buried the empty net goal at 19:05 to extend his goal streak to three games and ensure the victory.
Idaho forward A.J. White also extended his point streak to six games while assisting the empty net goal.
Steelheads goalie Tomas Sholl (11-4-4) earns his ninth-career shutout in a 21-save effort.
The Steelheads and Admirals meet again on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
KUNA 77, MIDDLETON 4: The Kavemen dominated the Vikings in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
The Kavemen used seven pins to blow out the Vikings. Gregory Vaughndavid got things started with a pin in 2:32 at 170 pounds.
NEW PLYMOUTH 65, PARMA 18: The Pilgrims were too much for Panthers in the nonleague match.
Brendon Rice scored a pin in 1:01 at 132 pounds to lead the Pilgrims.