The Idaho Steelheads jumped into a tie for second place Saturday.
Brady Norrish provided the winning goal in the third period in the victory over the visiting Fort Wayne Komets. A.J. White and Zack Andrusiak were credited with assists.
Idaho improved to 14-9. The Steelheads managed to move into second when Wheeling beat Rapid City 4-2.
Fort Wayne outshot Idaho 39-26.
SKYVIEW 62, TIMBERLINE 46: The Hawks posted their first win, topping the Wolves in a 5A SIC game.
The Hawks (1-5, 1-5) took control by outscoring Timberline 15-6 in the third quarter.
Noah Peterson led Skyview with 14 points and Levi Teriipaia added 12 points and five rebounds.
Cooper Lumsden led Timberline with 10 points and six assists.
MERIDIAN 73, MIDDLETON 70: The Warriors knocked off the Vikings to capture the Preston Indian Classic.
Browdy Rowbury led Meridian with 18 points and Mckay Anderson added 15.
FRUITLAND 54, COLUMBIA 42: The Grizzlies (5-0) remained undefeated with the nonleague win.
Hyrum Lindsey led Fruitland with 15 points and Pri Weatherall added 11.
HOMEDALE 61, MELBA 57: The Trojans held off the Mustangs in a nonleague game.
Daniel Uranga led Homedale with 18 points and Arnulfo Llamas added 15.
Henry Clark led Melba with 16 points and Joe Reiber had 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 43, GLENNS FERRY 35: The Grizzlies knocked off the Pilots to capture the Rolly Lincoln Wilder Christmas championship.
Sarah Ralstin and Shae Olsen led the way with 12 points each.
WILDER 45, GLENNS FERRY 40: The Wildcats scored the nonleague victory at Mountain View HS.
COMPASS CHARTER 55, SALMON RIVER 42: The Aviators won in the nonleague game at Mountain View HS.
Max Myers led Compass Charter with 22 points, making 9 of 16 shots from the field. Logan Clark and Jaxon Pew each added 11.