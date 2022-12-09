Subscribe
A road trip back east got off to a fantastic start for the Idaho Steelheads on Friday.
The Steelheads (15-3-0-1, 31 points) took down the Worcester Raileres 5-1 in front of a sellout crowd of 2,637 at the DCU Center in Worcester, Maine.
Idaho led 2-0 after the first period thanks to a pair of goals from A.J. White. Idaho outshot Worcester 19-5 in the period.
Reece Newkirk cut the deficit in half halfway through the second period. Through 40 minutes of play, Idaho had outshot Worcester 31-12.
The offense broke out in the third period. Wade Murphy, Owen Headrick and Colton Kehler each scored.
Idaho goalie Adam Scheel made 22 saves. Idaho ended up outshooting Worcester 48-23.
The teams face off in the second of three games tonight at 5 p.m. MST.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 58, KUNA 26: The Wolves opened a 32-12 lead in the first half in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Lauren McCall led Timberline with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists and Aly Cox had 12 points and seven rebounds.
BISHOP KELLY 59, CALDWELL 16: The Knights cruised to the 4A Southern Idaho Conference win.
Caroline Knothe led Bishop Kelly (7-2, 3-0) with 18 points.
RIDGEVUE 60, VALLIVUE 30: The Warhawks doubled up the Falcons in a 4A SIC game.
McKenna Durrant led Ridgevue with 14 pionts and Emma Ratvold had 13.
MELBA 43, PARMA 37: The Mustangs got past the Panthers in a nonleague game.
Brooklynn Dayley led Melba with 14 points, five assists and five steals, Kendall Clark had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four steals and Hallie Arnold had four assists.
Rylie Calkins led Parma with 12 points and Taylor Kaiser had 10.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 43, NEW PLYMOUTH 22: The Trojans pulled away from the Pilgrims in a nonleague game.
BOYS
BUHL 62, FRUITLAND 56: The Indians edged the Grizzlies in a nonleague game.
Eddie Rodriguez led Fruitland with 22 points and six rebounds.
