The Skyview baseball team trailed late before TerRyck Pennington came up big Friday.
Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Pennington hit a bases-clearing triple to pull the Hawks ahead on their way to a 7-6 win over Centennial in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Jacob Fuller picked up the win in relief for Skyview, which improved to 12-4 overall, 7-2 in the SIC.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 5, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 3: Jack Barker singled in the bottom of the sixth, driving in two runs to lead the Mavericks past the Grizzlies in a 5A SIC game.
Coy Clements also had two RBI for Mountain View (13-2, 10-0). It was Rocky Mountain’s first conference loss (16-2, 9-1).
SOFTBALL
CAPITAL 12, TIMBERLINE 2, 6 INNINGS: Penny-Lew Barnett tossed a four-hitter to lead the Eagles (12-5, 5-3) past the Wolves (12-3, 8-2) in a run-rule shortened 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Barnett had 12 strikeouts. She also went 2 for 3 with three RBI.
BORAH 11, MERIDIAN 1, 5 INNINGS: The Lions (8-6, 5-4) scored eight runs in the decisive second inning to handle the Warriors (2-12, 0-9) in a 5A SIC game.
Keli Kessel went 2 for 3 with three RBI including a homer.
BOISE 7, KUNA 6: Regan Birt had a walk-off run-scoring single to lead the Brave (5-11, 2-7) past the Kavemen (8-6, 5-4) in a 5A SIC game.
Abby Mitchell-Burleson led Boise with two RBI.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 7, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 5: Avery Norton’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning broke a 4-4 tie and propelled the Mavericks to the 5A SIC win.
Carly Boisvert allowed nine hits but struck out 11 for Mountain View.
SKYVIEW 16, CENTENNIAL 4, 5 INNINGS: Delaney Keith went 3 for 3 with a homer and drove in three runs to lead the Hawks (16-0, 10-0) past the Patriots in a run-rule shortened 5A SIC game.
Lily Justesen also had three hits with three RBI for the Patriots.
OWYHEE 12, EAGLE 4: The Stormed opened a 7-1 lead and never looked back in the 5A SIC game.
Kina Watts and McKenna Schab each had two RBI for Owyhee (12-5, 6-3).
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
A two-run homer in the first and a two-run double in the second by Kaily Christensen led visiting College of Idaho past British Columbia 6-2 in a Cascade Conference game.
Christensen matched a season high with four RBI. College of Idaho improved to 33-8 and 18-4.
HOCKEY
STEELHEAD STILL ALIVE, BUT LOSE: The Idaho Steelheads are down to their final game Saturday.
The Utah Grizzlies beat the visiting Steelheads 4-3 on Friday. That puts Idaho in need of a win in regulation and a Allen loss in regulation in the regular-season finales for the Steelheads to make the playoffs.
Mitch Versteege scored with 43 seconds left in the third period to pull the Steelheads within the final margin.
Allen trailed last-place Iowa 2-1 late before scoring and then winning in overtime to take a two-point lead over Idaho.