The Idaho All-State volleyball teams were announced Wednesday.
They were chosen by the coaches.
In 5A, Delaney Bub of Eagle, Aly Cox of Timberline and Sierra Grizzle of Mountain View were named to the first team.
Timberline coach Carol Klein was named coach of the year.
Yvonne Asuega of Borah, Piper Davis of Timberline, Ava Brickner of Timberline, Keely Grant of Boise and Eliana Tia of Centennial were named second team.
Aubrey Evans of Rocky Mountain, Maija Howse of Eagle, Rhys Layton of Eagle and Liv Manning of Eagle were named honorable mention.
In 4A, Alex Acevedo of Skyview was named player of the year. Skyview coach Kevin Murphy was named coach of the year.
Bellamie Beus of Skyview, Alex Bower of Skyview, Mylie Mills of Columbia and Cora Young of Columbia were named first team.
Lacey Dougherty of Columbia, Melissa Eyer of Skyview and Mandi Nottingham of Columbia were named second team.
Maggie Mills of Columbia was named honorable mention.
In 3A, Brooke Hardy of Fruitland was named player of the year.
Ellie Baker, Lexi Barnes and Ava Dressen of Fruitland were named first team.
Mattie Shirts and Jasi Yraguen of Weiser were named second team.
Bailey Coleman of Weiser and Kennedy Phillips of Fruitland were named honorable mention.
In 2A, Melba coach Curtis Johnson was named coach of the year.
Tariah Carter, Kendall Clark, Ellie Johnson and Keylee Wilson of Melba were named first team.
Hallie Arnold of Melba, Karly Clark and Hadley Fraas of Cole Valley and Meya Young of Melba were named second team.
Ella Stosich of Melba was named honorable mention.
WRESTLING
GIRLS
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 18, BORAH 0: The Grizzlies’ three wrestlers won by pin in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Talea Nichols had the fastest pin at 120 pounds, coming in 1:12.
BOYS
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 50, BORAH 28: The Grizzlies pulled away from the Lions in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference dual.
Isidro Cortez led Rocky Mountain at 113, winning by pin in 1:55.
Aden Attao led Borah, winning by pin at 285 in 2:42.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FRUITLAND 60, LA GRANDE (ORE.) 36: The Grizzlies strolled to an easy victory in the nonleague game.
Tayler Capps led Fruitland with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists and Eddie Rodriguez had eight points, eight rebounds and three assists.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER
College of idaho freshman Gianna Yslava was named an NAIA honorable mention All-American.
The San Jose, California, native had a sensational season. She scored 12 goals and had three assists. She was second in the Cascade Conference in goals.
Two of her goals were game winners including a goal in the late stages of the conference tournament against Southern Oregon.