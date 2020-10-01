The Rocky Mountain girls soccer team recorded its fourth shutout in seven matches.
The Grizzlies (7-0) blanked Mountain View 4-0 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match. Rocky Mountain has outscored its opponents 51-4.
Kaitlyn Slocum led Rocky Mountain with two goals, Larissa Wegner had a goal and an assist, Kelsey Oyler had three assists and Nadia Kincaid had a goal.
Goalies Kasey Wardle and Kelsey Jargstorf combined for 13 saves for Rocky Mountain while Ella Paredes had five saves for Mountain View.
TIMBERLINE 4, SKYVIEW 0: The Wolves shut out the Hawks in a 5A SIC match.
MIDDLETON 3, VALLIVUE 0: The Vikings shut out the Falcons in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Kayleigh Furrow, Grace Moore and Addie Wyatt each scored for Middleton and Gracie Schmitt had two assists. Goalie Dylan Davis had 10 saves.
BOYS SOCCER
CALDWELL 5, EMMETT 1: The Cougars had no trouble topping the Huskies in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
The Cougars' Damian Arguello had a hat trick, increasing his career goals to 95. He also had an assist. Clay Walton had a goal and an assist, Yahir Esquivel had a goal and Brad Valdez and Chuy Gonzalez each had assists.
BISHOP KELLY 4, COLUMBIA 1: The Knights (5-0) cruised past the Wildcats in a 4A SIC match.
Andrew Nguyen had a goal and an assist and goalie Henry Neal had five saves for the Knights.
VALLIVUE 5, MIDDLETON 0: The Falcons handled the Vikings in a 4A SIC match.
SKYVIEW 2, TIMBERLINE 1: The Hawks knocked off the Wolves in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
VOLLEYBALL
PARMA 3, PAYETTE 0: The Panthers (13-1, 5-1) swept the Pirates 25-11, 25-1, 25-7 in a Snake River Valley match.
Grace Jackson led Parma with 10 kills, Brooke Johnson had six aces and Katie Compas had 25 assists.
MELBA 3, NEW PLYMOUTH 0: The Mustangs swept the Pilgrims 25-14, 25-20, 25-19 in a 2A Western Idaho Conference match.
Maddi Bunnell led Melba with 32 digs and four aces, Keylee Wilson had 15 kills and Kayla McCoy added 31 assists.
TIMBERLINE 3, BOISE 1: The Wolves topped the Brave in a 5A SIC match.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 3, VISION CHARTER 0: The Trojans cruised 25-10, 25-10, 25-12.