The Rocky Mountain girls golf team defended its 5A state championship Saturday.
The Grizzlies finished at +63 in a runaway victory. Mountain View took second at +109. Boise (+119) was third and Eagle (+136) took fourth.
Emry Gibbs led Rocky Mountain, winning the individual championship at +6 with rounds of 75 and 79 at Teton Lakes Golf Course in Rexburg. Gibbs won by a stroke of Boise's Kelly Goulet, who shot 77 and 78.
Anna DaBell of Rocky Mountain took fourth at +13.
Eagle claimed the boys state title. The Mustangs finished at +19, shooting a combined +7 on Saturday to finish well ahead of runner-up Madison (+41). Defending champ Boise finished in a three-way tie for third with Highland and Coeur d'Alene at +44.
Ashton McArthur fired an 8 under 62 to take the boys individual title at -11. First-round leader Wheaton Ennis, who led Eagle to the title, was second a stroke behind McArthur after rounds of 64 and 70. Trevor Garus of Capital was third at -2 and Bobby Kincaid of Nampa took fourth at even par.
4A
The Bishop Kelly boys defended their state championship, finishing at +15 - well ahead of runner-up Shelley (+52) at Teton Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls.
Nate Nelson of Shelley won the individual title at 4 under. He finished regulation tied with Dallas Jackson of Bishop Kelly, but Nelson won in a playoff.
Niclas Bischoff-Jones and William Comstock of Bishop Kelly took fifth and sixth respectively at +2 and +4.
Twin Falls won the girls team title at +40, 33 strokes ahead of runner-up Bishop Kelly.
Ava Schroeder of Twin Falls won the individual title at -11 with rounds of 65 and 64. Cara Carter of Bishop Kelly took eighth at +12.
BOYS SOCCER
BOISE 5, CENTENNIAL 0: The Brave shut out the Patriots in a 5A District III Tournament match.
Daniel Hirai and Jacob Samuelsen each scored two goals to lead Boise.
BORAH 1, EAGLE 0, OT: The Lions outlasted the Mustangs in a 5A District III Tournament match.
GIRLS SOCCER
BOISE 4, MIDDLETON 1: The Brave topped the Vikings in a 5A District III Tournament match.
Mia Barron scored twice and Lucy King and Kat Sand each scored.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 1, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0: The top-seeded Grizzlies held off the Mavericks in a 5A District III Tournament match.
Freshman Campbell Wilson scored and Kaitlyn Slocum got the assist.
RIDGEVUE 3, CALDWELL 2: The Warhawks got past the Cougars in a 4A District III Tournament match.
Isis Villafane scored all three goals for Ridgevue. Shae Olson scored twice for Caldwell.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL
BRONCOS WIN: Boise State battled past visiting San Diego State 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-23 in a Mountain West match.
Paige Bartsch led BSU (13-4, 5-1) with 17 kills, the 13th match she has had double-figure kills. Lauren Ohlinger added 16 kills and four aces.
NIGHTHAWKS FALL: No. 9 Alaska Anchorage topped Northwest Nazarene 25-20, 14-25, 25-14, 25-21 in a GNAC match.
Natalie Sullivan led NNU (12-5, 5-4) with 14 kills and 12 digs.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
NNU CRUISES: Northwest Nazarene shut out visiting Central Washington 4-0 in a GNAC match.
Ashley Parton got NNU (8-1-3, 6-0-2) going early when she scored in the 27th minute.