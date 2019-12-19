A fast start was all the Rocky Mountain boys basketball team needed Thursday.
The Grizzlies outscored Mountain View 28-8 in the first quarter and 20-6 in the second, as Rocky Mountain surged to a 71-28 victory in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Cooper Frith led Rocky Mountain (7-1 overall, 5-0 SIC) with 15 points, Straton Rogers added 14 and Townsend Tripple scored 12 to go with eight rebounds.
SKYVIEW 73, LAGRANDE (ORE.) 53: The Hawks erupted in the second and third quarters to hold off the Tigers in a nonleague game.
Danny Graviet, Jack Cook and Levi Teriipaia scored 15 points each to lead Skyview. Mason Perrine added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
KUNA 64, CANYON RIDGE 50: A big second half propelled the Kavemen to the nonleague win at the Warhawks Christmas Tournament.
The Kavemen outscored Canyon Ridge 36-19 in the final two quarters.
Sean Austin led Kuna with 26 points and six rebounds, Cade Randall had 15 points and seven steals and Jake Williams added 10 points and five steals.
BISHOP KELLY 45, MOUNTAIN HOME 22: The Knights outscored Mountain Home 17-1 in the telling third quarter at the Warhawks Christmas Tournament.
Aiden McCarthy and Aidan McGarvin each scored nine points to lead Bishop Kelly.
POCATELLO 63, RIDGEVUE 39: The Indians overwhelmed the Warhawks in the fourth quarter at the Warhawks Christmas Tournament.
The Indians outscored Ridgevue 20-4 in the final period.
Mathew Flake led Ridgevue with 13 points and seven rebounds.
NAMPA 48, FRUITLAND 46: The Bulldogs (5-1) handled the Grizzlies (5-1) their first loss in the nonleague game.
HOMEDALE 44, COLUMBIA 41: The Trojans came from behind in the fourth quarter to top the Wildcats in a nonleague game.
Jaxon Dines led Homedale with 17 points.
Keygan Lasniewski led Columbia with 10 points.
WEISER 54, COMPASS CHARTER 15: The Wolverines cruised in the nonleague win.
MARSING 59, ONTARIO (ORE.) 19: The Huskies were too much for the Tigers in the nonleague game.
Jacob Ankeny led Marsing with 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Merrick Hall added 13 points and five rebounds.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 64, OROFINO 33: The Trojans (5-0) cruised past the Maniacs in a nonleague game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SKYVIEW 47, LAGRANDE (ORE.) 41: The Hawks outscored the Tigers 26-17 in the second half in the nonleague game.
Jayden Glaze led Skyview with 18 points.
NAMPA 48, FRUITLAND 45: The Bulldogs opened a lead by outscoring the Grizzlies 18-11 in the second quarter of the nonleague game.
Piper Curry led Nampa with 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals and Audrah Radford added 13 points and Madeline Ehlinger had 10 points to go with seven steals.
PARMA 50, VALE (ORE.) 22: The Panthers (8-2) zipped past Vale in a nonleague game.
Austyn Harris led Parma with 15 points and four rebounds and Brooke Johnson added 10 points and five rebounds.
LIBERTY CHARTER 43, OROFINO 35: The Patriots outscored the Maniacs 28-18 in the second and third quarters in the nonleague game.
Madison Hodnett led Liberty Charter with 23 points, making 11 of 18 shots from the field. She also had 13 rebounds and three blocked shots.
NOTUS 42, GREENLEAF FRIENDS 39: The Pirates (4-2) edged the Grizzlies in a league game.
Sophomore Cierra Peugh led Notus with 23 points. Freshman Shae Olsen led Greenleaf with 12.