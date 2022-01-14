featured top story LOCAL ROUNDUP LOCAL ROUNDUP: Parma girls too much for Homedale By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Jan 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Parma girls basketball team jumped all over Homedale.The Panthers pulled away from Parma 51-29 in a Snake River Valley game Friday.Austyn Harris led Parma (9-8, 5-1) with 26 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots. Taylor Kaiser had five steals.Jacy Parker led Homedale with 15 points.NEW PLYMOUTH 55, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 38: The Pilgrims handled the Trojans in a Western Idaho Conference game.Olivia Irwin led Nampa Christian with 20 points, 16 rebounds, two assists and two steals.BOYS BASKETBALLSKYVIEW 61, KUNA 50: The Hawks opened a 20-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.Christian Collins led Skyview with 17 points, Sean Murphy had 13 and Jayce Allen added 10.Gavin Gordon led Kuna with 18 points and five rebounds.MIDDLETON 60, VALLIVUE 53: The Vikings (10-1, 5-0) edged the Falcons (8-4, 3-2) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game. Jacob Martinez led Vallivue with 22 points and four assists.NAMPA 49, RIDGEVUE 43: The Bulldogs (5-7, 3-2) held off the Warhawks (2-8, 1-4) in a 4A SIC game.Gabe Navarro led Nampa with 18 points and Walker Peterson had 13.Donte Salinas led Ridgevue with 14 points.COLLEGEWOMEN’S BASKETBALLYOTES FALL: Evergreen State College handled visiting College of Idaho 63-39 in a Cascade Conference game.Sienna Riggle and Allie Cannon each scored 12 points for the Yotes (11-7, 5-5).HOCKEYUTAH 4, IDAHO 1: The Grizzlies (21-11-2) took care of things early against the visiting Steelheads (18-12-3-1) in an ECHL match.Chase Zieky gave Idaho an early 1-0 lead, but it was all Utah after that. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rebound Point Steal Sport Basketball Assist Parma Idaho Utah Recommended for you Load comments