The Owyhee boys basketball team won its second straight game Thursday at the The Classic at Damian in La Verne, California.
The Storm cruised past Salesian College Preparatory from Richmond, California, 62-50.
Liam Campbell led Owyhee (5-2) with 27 points and Reece Sasser-Gunson had nine points and nine rebounds.
MERIDIAN 74, POST FALLS 58: The Warriors were too much for the Trojans in a nonleague game.
LAKE CITY 70, BISHOP KELLY 29: The top-ranked 5A Timberwolves were too much for the Knights in a nonleague game.
EAGLE 67, COEUR D’ALENE 64: The Mustangs held off the Vikings in a nonleague game.
PARMA 59, GOODING 48: The Panthers topped the Senators in a nonleague game.
Peyton Johnson led Parma with 14 points and Braxton Heffelfinger added 13.
CAREY 51, LIBERTY CHARTER 50: Carey edged the Patriots in a nonleague game.
Luke Thomas led Liberty Charter with 23 points and four rebounds and Luke Starner had 14 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
MELBA 60, KUNA 53: The Mustangs held off the Kavemen in a nonleague game.
Kendall Clark led Melba (13-0) with 23 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists. Brooklynn Dayley added 14 points and five rebounds and Hallie Arnold had 10 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Brylin Field led Kuna with 18 points, Gabby Halverson had 13 and Jaeda Morrison added 12.
POST FALLS 52, BORAH 15: The Trojans handled the Lions in a nonleague game.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL
NNU FALLS ON ROAD: Seattle Pacific held off Northwest Nazarene 79-69 in a GNAC game in Seattle.
The Nighthawks dropped to 4-7 overall, 1-2 in GNAC play.
NNU got off to a good start, leading 17-9 with 11:39 to go in the first half. But Seattle Pacific carved into the margin.
Tru Allen led NNU with 14 points and four steals. Kobe Terashima had 13 points and four assists.