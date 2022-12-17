Third-ranked College of Idaho men’s basketball team won its 10th straight since a season-opening loss Saturday.
The Yotes (10-1, 5-0) topped visiting Warner Pacific 76-64 in a Cascade Conference game.
Drew Wyman led College of Idaho with 19 points, John Radford had 14 and Tyler Robinett added 13.
Samaje Morgan had eight assists and Paul Morgan came off the bench to score nine points to go with four rebounds and four blocked shots.
HIGH SCHOOLGIRLS BASKETBALL
BOISE 74, MERIDIAN 49: The Brave (11-1, 4-0) handled the Warriors in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Avery Howell led Boise to its 11th straight win with 24 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots. Kaity Haan had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists and Avery Patricco had 12 points.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 56, MOUNTAIN VIEW 46: The Grizzlies (4-5, 2-1) edged the Mavericks (5-4, 2-2) in a 5A SIC game.
Anna DeBell led Rocky Mountain with 16 points.
TIMBERLINE 62, MIDDLETON 39: The Wolves were too much for the Vikings in a 5A SIC game.
Piper Davis led Timberline with 16 points, Grace Mertes had 11 and Aly Cox had 10 to go with 11 rebounds.
Zoey Blackwell led Middleton with 11 points and seven rebounds.
PARMA 55, PAYETTE 12: The Panthers (8-2, 2-0) cruised past the Pirates in a Western Idaho Conference game.
Ryle Calkins led Parma with 18 points, six rebounds and three steals and Kaidance Kaiser had 13 points, nine rebounds and eight steals.
MELBA 74, NYSSA (ORE.) 30: The Mustangs (11-0) had no difficulty with Nyssa in a nonleague game.
Hallie Arnold led Melba with 28 points, four steals and three assists, Kendall Clark had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists and Meya Young had 15 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FRUITLAND 56, TWIN FALLS 46: The Grizzlies topped the Bruins in a game at the Owyhee Tournament.
Tyler Capps led Fruitland with 14 points and Eddie Rodriguez and Caleb Davis each had 10 points.
OWYHEE JV 76, AMBROSE 46: The Storm junior varsity were too much for the Archers at the Owyhee Tournament.
MARSH VALLEY 59, NAMPA 45: The Bulldogs came up short at the Preston Invitational.