The No. 3-ranked College of Idaho men’s basketball team controlled another contest from start to finish against Northwest, 99-35 on Saturday in a Cascade Conference game.
The stifling defense again was the recipe for success as the Yotes held the Eagles to 35 points to match the fewest by a C of I opponent since Warner Pacific also scored 35 on January 31, 2004.
College of Idaho (14-1, 9-0 CCC), which extended its winning streak to 14, was led by the fourth double double on the season by Jake O’Neil, who had 10 points and 11 rebounds to pace four Yotes in double figures.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
BRONCOS WIN ON ROAD: Mary Kay Naro scored 15 of her career high 19 points in the second half to lead Boise State to a 73-56 win over Utah State in a Mountain West game in Logan, Utah.
Naro also had eight rebounds and five assists. Anna Ostlie had 12 points with four 3-pointers.
Boise State (7-8, 2-0) moved into second in the conference behind leader UNLV.
YOTES WIN: A hot-shooting first half led College of Idaho (10-5, 5-4) to a 69-51 win over Northwest in a Cascade Conference game.
Senior Sienna Riggle recorded a double double with 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Yotes.
HOCKEY
The Idaho Steelheads (27-4-0-1, 55 points) bounced back after seeing their winning streak snapped the night before with a 3-2 win over the Wichita Thunder in overtime.
With 1:55 left in overtime, Jade Miller scored the winner. Goalie Remi Poirier had 26 saves.
The Steelheads return home on Friday against the Utah Grizzlies.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BOISE 48, CAPITAL 26: The Brave (13-1, 6-0) cruised past the Eagles in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Avery Howell led Boise with 19 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocked shots. Kaity Haan had 12 points.
TIMBERLINE 64, CENTENNIAL 34: The Wolves (12-2, 6-1) sprinted past the Patriots in a 5A SIC game.
Timberline outscored the Patriots 24-10 in the third quarter.
Emmi Swillie led Timberline with 22 points and 12 rebounds and Grace Mertes had 12 points.
Kahree Horton led Centennial with 15 points.
OWYHEE 37, KUNA 25: The Storm (11-1, 6-0) remained tied with Boise atop the 5A SIC.
Mikale Roy led Owyhee with 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots.
PARMA 46, HOMEDALE 22: The Panthers (13-2, 4-0) were too much for the Trojans in a Snake River Valley game.
Rylie Calkins led Parma with 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals and Taylor Kaiser had 12 points, seven rebounds and six steals.
Jacy Park had 11 points for Homedale.
FRUITLAND 66, PAYETTE 20: The Grizzlies handled the Pirates in an SRV game.
Jane Gibson led Fruitland with 17 points.
MELBA 63, MARSING 20: The Mustangs (16-0, 6-0) handled the Huskies in a Western Idaho Conference game.
Brooklynn Dayley led Melba with 15 points, Kendall Clark had 14 and Hallie Arnold added 12.
CROSS COUNTRY
Victory Charter boys coach Jack Ward was named the coach of the year in Idaho by the USTFCCCA Coaches Association.