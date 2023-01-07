Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The No. 3-ranked College of Idaho men’s basketball team controlled another contest from start to finish against Northwest, 99-35 on Saturday in a Cascade Conference game.

The stifling defense again was the recipe for success as the Yotes held the Eagles to 35 points to match the fewest by a C of I opponent since Warner Pacific also scored 35 on January 31, 2004.

Recommended for you

Load comments