The No. 1-ranked College of Idaho men’s basketball team completed a road trip with its 16th straight victory Saturday.
The Yotes handled Corban 94-78 in a Cascade Conference game.
Johnny Radford and Drew Wyman combined for 51 points for the Yotes (16-1, 11-0).
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BOISE 62, EAGLE 34: The Brave won their The Boise girls basketball team made it 16th straight wins since a season-opening loss in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Avery Howell had a stupendous game. She finished with 33 points on 10-of-14 shooting, had 16 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Kaity Haan had 10 points and four rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MELBA 69, AMBROSE 35: The Mustangs handled the Archers in a Western Idaho Conference game.
Tucker Lowber led Melba (14-0, 6-0) wiht 19 points, four steals and three rebounds, Braden Volkers had 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals and Cutter Beus had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Tyson Hughes led Ambrose with 15 points.
HOMEDALE 28, MCCALL-DONNELLY 27: No the final score isn’t in error.
The Trojans held off the Vandals in a Snake River Valley game. Homedale scored just two points in the fourth quarter.
Alijah Joyner led Homedale with eight points and eight rebounds.
CRANE 51, LIBERTY CHARTER 27: The Patriots were handled in a nonleague game.
Luke Starner led Liberty Charter with 12 points.
WRESTLING
POST FALLS 36, MERIDIAN 27: The Trojans topped the Warriors in the River City Duals title match at Post Falls High.
COLLEGE
GYMNASTICS
BRONCOS BATTLE TOP TEAMS: Boise State scored a 195.050 at the Wasatch Classic in West Valley City, Utah, against a trio of nationally ranked teams in No. 6 UCLA, No. 19 Minnesota and No. 25 Washington.
Boise State concluded action Saturday on the beam, earning its highest overall score on an apparatus with a 49.025. Emily Lopez was the Broncos’ top gymnast, tying her career high with a 9.90.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
BRONCOS FALL: San Diego State topped visiting Boise State 55-42 in a Mountain West game.
Five different Broncos scored as they generated a 10-6 run, but they couldn’t do much after that.