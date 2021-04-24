The Northwest Nazarene women's soccer team finished its first undefeated season Saturday afternoon.
The Nighthawks shut out Western Oregon 2-0 on the road, concluding with an 11-0-0 record.
NNU scored a goal in each half.
Sierra Sanchez started things off with a goal in the 43rd minute off an assist from Rikki Myers.
In the second half, McKenzie Buell scored in the 61st minute off an assist from Carolyn Moravec.
NNU more than doubled up Western Oregon in shots, 13-6. The Nighthawks' defense kept things clean, not allowing a shot on goal.
SOFTBALL
YOTES SWEEP: A day after getting swept by Oregon Tech, College of Idaho turned the tables and pulled off a sweep on Senior Day.
The Yotes swept No. 6 Oregon Tech 3-2 in extra innings and 3-1 in the second game.
In the opener, the Yotes' Annie Polster (9-2) came in in relief and escaped a jam. In the Yotes' next at bat, Hattie Hruza singled to put runners on third and first. Pinch hitter Hannah McNerney was then hit by a pitch to load the bases. Two wild pitches allowed a pair of runs including Hruza with the winning score.
In the second game, McNerney pitched outstanding relief to pick up the win for the Yotes (32-14, 19-5). The Owls slipped to 34-8 and 18-6.
BRONCOS SPLIT: Jordyn Hutchins led Boise State to a split with New Mexico.
New Mexico won the opener 6-4 and Boise State took the second game, 4-3.
Hutchins went 5 for 7 in the doubleheaders with a homer and five RBI to lead the Broncos (18-17, 9-5).
BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State used grand slam home runs in a pair of big innings to take Game 3 of a four-game series with College of Idaho, 18-4, at Harris Field.
The No. 6-ranked Warriors (34-3, 26-1 CCC) got a Riley Way grand slam in a six-run fifth inning to break open a 5-1 lead, with Zach Threlfall hitting a seventh inning grand slam to cap a seven-run inning.
C of I (19-27, 11-20) struck first, as Jonah Hultberg hit the fourth pitch of the game over the right field wall for his third home run of the season. However, LC scored a pair of unearned runs in the second and added three more runs in the second to take the lead.
The two teams close out the weekend series today with a noon (MDT) game.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
COLUMBIA 11-12, WEISER 7-6: The Wildcats swept the Wolverines in a nonleague doubleheader.
In the first game, Hallie Campbell went 3 for 4 and Maeci Teran went 3 for 4 with three RBI to lead Columbia.
In the second game, Campbell and Anna Coulombe each went 2 for 3 with three RBI.
MELBA 14, PARMA 7: The Mustangs scored 12 runs from the fourth through sixth innings in the nonleague game.
Lillian Hansen went 3 for 5 with two RBI and Kylee Aldrich had two RBI to lead Melba.
BASEBALL
COLE VALLEY 9, PARMA 8: The Chargers scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning in the nonleague game.