For the second time this season, Northwest Nazarene (16-8, 10-6 GNAC) women's basketball knocked off the top team in the country.
Less than two weeks after they beat Western Washington (17-3, 9-3 GNAC), the Nighthawks did it again, pulling away late for the 87-76 overtime win over the sixth-ranked Vikings.
It seemed NNU wouldn't even need an extra period for the victory. It was up three with five seconds to play but WWU's Riley Dykstra hit a buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime.
For the Nighthawks, six players scored in double digits. Erin Jenkins tallied 16 points on 6 of 10 shooting. Teegan Thurman had 14. Cami Knishka, Lydia Nieto and Ashlynn Sylve each scored a dozen. And Jordan Pinson recorded 10 points, eight of which came from the free-throw line.
HOCKEY
STEELHEADS HANDLED: The Idaho Steelheads fell to the Kansas City Mavericks, 5-1, just three days after beating the Mavericks in overtime.
Kansas City jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Steelheads' forward Zach Walker netted a goal early in the third period, his third straight game finding the back of the net.
Idaho (28-19-3) couldn't build upon Walker's goal and Kansas City closed the game with two late scores. The Steelheads will return home on Wednesday as they open a three-game weekend series with the Worcester Railers.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
EAGLE 47, MOUNTAIN VIEW 36: The Mustangs (20-3) cruised to a victory over Mountain View (14-9) in the 5A District III Tournament.
Donocan Jones (10 points) was the only Eagle player to score in double figures but Tyler Peters (9), Gage Jones (8) and Landon White (7) came up big. Mountain View's Bayler Perrin led the game with 15 points.
With the victory, Eagle earned a spot in the 5A state tournament. It will play Owyhee in the district title game on Friday,
OWYHEE 57, MERIDIAN 54: Owyhee (20-3) earned its first ever berth in the state tournament on Monday after edging past Meridian (15-8).
The Storm will play Eagle in the 5A District III Championship Game on Friday.