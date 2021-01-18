The Northwest Nazarene women’s basketball team finished off a road trip to Southern California with a 78-69 win at Fresno Pacific Monday.
It’s the first win of the season for the Nighthawks, who improved to 1-3 after playing four games in five days to open the season.
“We had some opportunities to close out the last two games and couldn’t quite finish, so it does feel nice to execute at the end,” head coach Steve Steele said. “Young teams are often going to struggle in close games, especially on the road, but I’m glad that they got the win because they stayed together and stayed positive throughout the entire trip despite the struggles we had.”
McKenna Emerson, Jordan Pinson and Erin Jenkins each had 13 points to lead the Nighthawks, while Haley Hanson was a perfect 3-3 from beyond the arc for nine points.
The Nighthawks shot 50 percent from the field (30 for 60) and 41.2 percent from 3-point range (7 for 17). They also recorded season highs with 78 points and 16 assists.
“We had much better shot selection tonight and it showed in our shooting percentages,” said Steele. “We still have some things to fix on both sides of the ball and on the boards, but overall I was proud of our effort today.”
Nyalam Thabach had six points and six rebounds in the fourth quarter to post her first double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 boards.
“I was really happy with our balanced scoring, with four players in double figures and two more with nine,” said Steele. “It will be nice to get home and get some practices in now that we have about 10 days before our next game.”
The Nighthawks will next play Jan. 29 and 30 when they host Saint Martin’s for two games.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
MIDDLETON 44, RIDGEVUE 30: Middleton topped Ridgevue Monday night. No other stats or information was reported by press time.