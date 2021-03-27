The Northwest Nazarene softball team kept rolling along Saturday afternoon.
And the Nighthawks just keep finding new ways to win. NNU swept visiting Western 8-0 and 6-5 in 10 innings.
In the first game, NNU benefitted from a masterful pitching performance from Jackie Vargas. In the second game, the Nighthawks scratched out a win on a walk-off, bases-loaded walk.
With the wins, NNU moved to 4-0 in GNAC play and 17-3 overall.
Vargas left little doubt of the outcome in the opener, spinning a two-hit shutout through six innings of work. She also walked just one batter and struck out three, improving her season record to 4-0 in the circle.
In the second game, NNU scored the winning run without recording an out.
YOTES SPLIT: College of Idaho and visiting Carroll College split a doubleheader at Symms Field.
In the opener, College of Idaho won in five innings 10-2 before falling 3-1.
The win in the opener extended the Yotes' winning streak to 16. They moved into first place in the Cascade Conference at 12-0 and 22-8 overall. The opener was the lone league counter Saturday.
Yotes pitcher Annie Polster improved to 7-0.
BRONCOS VICTORIOUS: Boise State freshmen Taylor Caudill and Bobbiann Pratt were the 1-2 punch for the Broncos.
Boise State (7-13) shut out Southern Utah 3-0 in Provo, Utah. Caudill earned her second collegiate win by striking out 12.
Pratt had a two-run homer.
VOLLEYBALL
BRONCOS FALL: Air Force topped visiting Boise State 25-22, 25-19, 18-25, 25-22.
Kayly Pau led Boise State (10-5) with 14 kills.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
BRONCOS WIN: Boise State won its fourth straight, topping visiting Nevada 1-0 at Boas Soccer Complex.
Sophomore transfer Anna Campanella scored for Boise State (4-1-1, 4-1-1) in the 24th minute during a set pice off a corner kick.
BASEBALL
NNU TAKES TWO: Northwest Nazarene swept Saint Martin's 8-4 and 8-2 in Lacey, Washington.
The 15th-ranked Nighthawks (17-3, 11-1) are on a tear with four-game sweeps of Saint Martin's and Montana State-Billings.