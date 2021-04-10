The Northwest Nazarene softball team completed its California road trip with a pair of wins Saturday afternoon.
The Nighthawks (22-8) defeated No. 14-ranked Concordia Irvine 4-0 and Dominican 5-2.
Pitcher Sidney Booth threw a complete game shutout against Concordia, allowing one hit and striking out five.
In the second game, Booth drove in three runs, finishing the day 4 for 7 with five RBI.
YOTES GET SWEEP: College of Idaho swept visiting Corban 11-8 and 10-6.
Kaily Christensen led the Yotes (30-8, 18-0) in the opener, going 3 for 4 with four RBI.
In the second game, Kaylee MacDannald has four RBI and Lysette Villagas went 3 for 3 with two RBI.
BRONCOS SWEEP: Boise State got a big road sweep, topping San Jose State 11-1 in five innings and 8-0 in six innings.
The Broncos' starting pitcheres recorded complete games, allowing a combined three hits and one run. Boise State batters were hot, collecting 26 hits and a season high 14 in the first game.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
NNU WINS AGAIN: Northwest Nazarene improved to 8-0 with a 2-0 win over Carroll College in Billings, Montana.
It was the fourth straight shutout for NNU.
McKenzie Buell and Ashley Parton scored for NNU.
MEN'S SOCCER
NNU WINS: Northwest Nazarene slipped past visiting Saint Martin's 1-0 on Senior Day.
NNU finishes the season 4-2-1.
The Nighthawks' lone goal came in the second half when Nils Knosala found a cutting Brandon Parsio, who got behind the defense and slotted the ball past the Saints goalkeeper in the 59th minute.
BASEBALL
YOTES SWEEP: College of Idaho swept Eastern Oregon 19-16 and 11-2 in La Grande, Oregon.
In the first game, Austin Van Horne went 4 for 6 to lead the Yotes (17-20, 9-13) and Jonah Hultberg was 3 for 6.
In the second game, Van Horne was 4 for 6 with four RBI.
NNU SWEEPS: Northwest Nazarene got two walk-off wins against visiting Western Oregon, winning the first game 9-8 and the second game 4-3.
NNU improved to 19-5 overall and 12-3 in GNAC play.
In the first game, Grant Kerry knocked in three runs and Shawn Grandmont went 3 for 6.
In the second game, Colton Moore had three RBI.
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
WEISER 12, NEW PLYMOUTH 1, 5 INNINGS: The Wolverines scored seven runs in the first to pull away in the nonleague game.
Jarett Mink went 2 for 4 with three RBI to lead Weiser.