The Northwest Nazarene softball team pulled a stunner Thursday.
The eight-seeded Nighthawks shut out No. 1 Cal State San Marcos 4-0 in an NCAA Division II West Regional opener at San Marcos, California.
Northwest Nazarene advances to face Sonoma State at 11 a.m. today. The Nighthawks have now won their regional opener in back-to-back seasons and will look to make history with another win today.
Both starters worked through the first two innings without trouble, with NNU’s Booth retiring the first seven Cougars in a row.
The Nighthawks (35-19) scored first in the third inning when Emma Mulligan led off with a single, stole both second and third and then scored on a two-out single from Maia McNicoll.
Mulligan started a rally again in the fifth, drawing a one-out walk and then scored all the way from first on an error and smart base running. A few batters later, McNicoll came up clutch with two outs for the second time, drilling a two-run single down the left-field line to put the Nighthawks up 4-0.
Booth cruised in the circle, not allowing a runner to reach second base throughout the entire game. San Marcos registered just three hits and one walk, while Booth hurled the complete game shutout with nine strikeouts.
McNicoll was 2 for 4 with three RBI. Her two-run single in the fifth broke a 12-year-old GNAC single-season record for RBIs, tallying her 65th and 66th of the year.
Mulligan had a hit and a walk and scored twice, while adding a stolen base. Booth also added a pair of walks.
NNU coach Rich Wagner also collected his 200th career win.
BRONCOS EXTEND STREAK
Alison Seng blasted a two-run homer in the sixth inning to snap a tie, lifting Boise State to a 6-4 win over Colorado State in the opener of a three-game series at Fort Collins, Colorado.
Seng’s homer came two batters after Kelsey Hall led off the inning with her team-leading 13th homer, raising BSU’s single-season record to 71.
The Broncos (38-10, 17-5) won their 10th straight.
Boise State built a 3-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Alycia Flores in the first inning and a two-run homer from Abby Bumcrot in the second.
The Rams hit three home runs in the fifth to take a 4-3 lead.
The series continues today.
BASEBALL
Rain cost Northwest Nazarene its two games in the GNAC Tournament at Monmouth, Oregon.
NNU (29-19) will play its opener against Montana State-Billings this morning at 10:30. The Nighthawks will take on Western Oregon (31-18) immediately following.
MSU-Billings defeated Western Oregon 5-2 in the lone game played Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 3, MELBA 0: The Trojans (25-2) shut out the Mustangs (15-8) in the 2A District III Tournament championship game.
Dane Bradshaw hit a homer for the Trojans and Zach Mullins and Daidan Glenn each had an RBI. Landon Cheney threw a two-hitter, striking out 10.
NEW PLYMOUTH 13, COLE VALLEY 8: The Pilgrims (14-13) stopped the Chargers in a 2A District III Tournament loser-out game.
New Plymouth advances to a play-in game for a state berth Saturday.
BORAH 3, SKYVIEW 2: The Lions (15-11) edged the Hawks in a 5A District III Tournament loser-out game.
Borah advances to meet Coeur d’Alene to decide a state berth in a play-in game Saturday.
OWYHEE 5, TIMBERLINE 4: The Storm (17-9) edged the Wolves (20-4) in a 5A District III Tournament game.
Both teams advance to state.
Ryder Cutlip led Owyhee, going 3 for 4 with two RBI.
COLUMBIA 5, MIDDLETON 1, 8 INNINGS: The Wildcats (19-7) scored four runs in the top of the eighth to knock off the Vikings (24-3) and capture the 4A District III Tournament championship game.
Isaac Antunes singled in the winning run on an 0-2 count. He went 4 for 5 with two RBI.
Both teams advance to state.
BISHOP KELLY 7, RIDGEVUE 4: The Knights (21-4) downed the Warhawks in a 4A District III Tournament loser-out game.
Bishop Kelly advances to a play-in game to decide a state berth Saturday.
SOFTBALL
SKYVIEW 13, TIMBERLINE 3, 6 INNINGS: The Hawks (24-1) rebounded from their first loss with a run-rule win over the Wolves in a 5A District III Tournament game.
The win earned Skyview a state berth.
Analisa Zamora, Ella Svaty and Clarissa Howard each had two RBI for Skyview.
CAPITAL 4, MOUNTAIN VIEW 3: The Eagles edged the Mavericks in a 5A District III Tournament game.
The Eagles (19-9) earned a state berth.
Penny-Lew Barnett hit a homer and had three RBI for Capital.
TIMBERLINE 16, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1: The Wolves (21-7) extended their season with the run-rule win in a 5A District III Tournament loser-out game.
Timberline advances to a play-in game Saturday for a state berth.
Bella Bonacorsi led Timberline with a homer and four RBI.
MIDDLETON 15, EMMETT 0, 5 INNINGS: The Vikings jumped all over the Huskies in a 4A District III Tournament loser-out game.
Middleton advances to a play-in game for a state berth Saturday.
Paige Pieper led Middleton, going 2 for 3 with four RBI and a homer. Sheridan Mortensen threw a four-hitter.
NEW PLYMOUTH 11, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 10, 8 INNINGS: Bella Barbee hit a walk-off double to lift the Pilgrims past the Trojans in the 2A District III Tournament championship game.
Both teams advance to state.
Barbee, Jewel Bell and Sarah Binggeli each had two RBI.
MELBA 14, COLE VALLEY 3, 6 INNINGS: The Mustangs (19-8) handled the Chargers in a 2A District III Tournament loser-out game.
Melba advances to a play-in game against Orofino on Saturday.