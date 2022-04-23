The Northwest Nazarene softball team bounced back Saturday afternoon.
After being swept on Friday, the Nighthawks swept Saint Martin's 8-0 and 7-1 to earn a series split in the GNAC doubleheader in Lacey, Washington.
NNU improved to 27-16 overall, 15-5 in conference.
The Nighthawks ended the first game by run-rule. In the fourth inning, Madison Felter and Emma Mulligan each drove in runs and Tori Hensley had a run-scoring single in the fifth.
Pitcher Sidney Booth pitched a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts.
BRONCOS WIN AGAIN: Abby Bumcrot’s performance off the bench sparked Boise State to a 4-3 victory over visiting San Jose State.
After collecting a pinch hit single in the fifth, Bumcrot remained in the game and delivered a game-winning two-out, two-run single in the sixth to give Boise State (30-10, 9-5 MW) its first lead of the day.
In the seventh, with one out, Karizma Bergesen hit a ball through the right side with one out and appeared to put the tying run on for San Jose State (20-22, 6-11 MW). Bumcrot charged hard off the bat and threw a strike to first base from her right field position to cut down Bergesen.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Hannah Bailey (12-3) then induced a ground ball to end the game and pick up her second win in the series. Bailey blanked the Spartans over the final 3 2/3 innings after tossing a six-inning shutout, Friday.
San Jose State homered twice off Bronco starter Taylor Caudill and led 3-0 until Alison Seng belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth.
The final game of the series is scheduled for noon, Sunday.
BASEBALL
NNU SPLITS: Northwest Nazarene escaped with a split at Western Oregon, falling 6-3 before taking a 3-1 decision in the GNAC doubleheader.
The Nighthawks move to 25-19 overall and 17-11 in the GNAC.
NNU opened a 2-0 in the second game on a fielder's choice from Kyle Payne and a run-scoring single from Parker Price.