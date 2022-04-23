Support Local Journalism


The Northwest Nazarene softball team bounced back Saturday afternoon.

After being swept on Friday, the Nighthawks swept Saint Martin's 8-0 and 7-1 to earn a series split in the GNAC doubleheader in Lacey, Washington.

NNU improved to 27-16 overall, 15-5 in conference.

The Nighthawks ended the first game by run-rule. In the fourth inning, Madison Felter and Emma Mulligan each drove in runs and Tori Hensley had a run-scoring single in the fifth.

Pitcher Sidney Booth pitched a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts.

BRONCOS WIN AGAIN: Abby Bumcrot’s performance off the bench sparked Boise State to a 4-3 victory over visiting San Jose State.

After collecting a pinch hit single in the fifth, Bumcrot remained in the game and delivered a game-winning two-out, two-run single in the sixth to give Boise State (30-10, 9-5 MW) its first lead of the day.

In the seventh, with one out, Karizma Bergesen hit a ball through the right side with one out and appeared to put the tying run on for San Jose State (20-22, 6-11 MW). Bumcrot charged hard off the bat and threw a strike to first base from her right field position to cut down Bergesen.

Hannah Bailey (12-3) then induced a ground ball to end the game and pick up her second win in the series. Bailey blanked the Spartans over the final 3 2/3 innings after tossing a six-inning shutout, Friday.

San Jose State homered twice off Bronco starter Taylor Caudill and led 3-0 until Alison Seng belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth.

The final game of the series is scheduled for noon, Sunday.

BASEBALL

NNU SPLITS: Northwest Nazarene escaped with a split at Western Oregon, falling 6-3 before taking a 3-1 decision in the GNAC doubleheader.

The Nighthawks move to 25-19 overall and 17-11 in the GNAC.

NNU opened a 2-0 in the second game on a fielder's choice from Kyle Payne and a run-scoring single from Parker Price.

Ryan Dearing had two hits and scored two runs.

