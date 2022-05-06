The Northwest Nazarene softball team fought off elimination Friday, and the Nighthawks advanced to the GNAC Tournament championship game.
Northwest Nazarene shut out Western Washington 4-0 to get things started and then got a measure of revenge against host Central Washington, eliminating the Wildcats 2-1 after CWU handed the Nighthawks a 4-1 defeat in a tourney opener Thursday.
Top-seeded NNU (32-19) faces No. 2 Saint Martin's (31-18) at 1 p.m. today. The Nighthawks must win to force the if-necessary game to decide the title.
NNU got a gutty pitching performance from Tori Hensley in the second game Friday. Hensley scattered five hits and had four strikeouts.
The Nighthawks, meanwhile, managed to score two runs with just one hit over seven innings. In the first inning, Ivy Hommel got an RBI with a single.
In the fifth, NNU took a 2-0 lead when Sidney Booth plated a run while grounding into a double play.
CWU pulled within 2-1 in the sixth inning before Hensley closed the game out.
Against Western Washington, NNU opened a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Booth had a sacrifice fly, Maia McNicoll had an RBI single and Charlotte Forniss had a run-scoring single.
The 32 wins for NNU is a program best. They eclipsed the previous best set last year when NNU in its run at the NCAA Division II West Regional and matched in the opener Friday.
YOTES SPLIT AT CCC TOURNEY
No. 20-ranked College of Idaho splits its two games at the Cascade Conference Tournament in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
The Yotes edged No. 6 seed British Columbia 6-5 before falling to No. 1 Oregon Tech 4-0.
The Yotes (38-13) will look to stay alive today when they meet No. 6 Corban (19-34) at 10 a.m. If they win, they'd play against at 5:30 p.m. The title game is Sunday.
Against British Columbia, the Yotes got three home runs from Haley Loffer, Kylie Smith and a three-run blast from Hattie Hruza to go along with stellar relief pitching by Hannah McNerney.
McNerney, a senior from Klamath Falls, pitched the final 5.2 innings, allowing two hits and striking out four to raise her record to 14-3.
BRONCOS SWEEP
Boise State posted a pair of run-rule victories over visiting New Mexico.
The Broncos (36-10, 15-5) won 13-4 and 8-0 to extend their winning streak to eight games. Both games lasted five innings. BSU now has 12 mercy-rule wins this year.
In the opener, Boise State erupted for nine runs in the third inning. Hannah Bailey (16-3) earned the complete game victory.
Taylor Caudill (13-5) fired a one-hit shutout in the second game, striking out nine.
The teams will take Saturday off due to expected inclement weather and will finish the series Sunday. First pitch is at noon.
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
NEW PLYMOUTH 13, COLE VALLEY 9: The Pilgrims topped the Chargers in a 2A District III Tournament opener.
After Cole Valley scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth, New Plymouth scored eight in the top of the seventh.
Alex Smith led the Pilgrims, going 2 for 4 with three RBI.
MARSING 13, VISION CHARTER 0, 5 INNINGS: The Huskies scored six runs in the first en route to the run-rule win in a 2A District III Tournament opener.