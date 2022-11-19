...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
LOCAL ROUNDUP
LOCAL ROUNDUP: NNU men's season ends in Elite Eight
The Northwest Nazarene men's soccer team's magical run came to end Saturday.
Colorado State Pueblo shut out the Nighthawks 1-0 in an NCAA Division II Elite Eight at Sigma Beta Chi Field in San Antonio, Texas.
And the season ended on a penalty kick. Gabriel Campora scored in the 86th minute for Colorado State Pueblo (18-3-2).
Northwest Nazarene's season ends at 15-4-3.
The Nighthawks managed just four shots, split over both halves, to CSUP's 12 shots.
NNU withstood pressure all match from CSUP, utilizing strong defense and great saves from goalie Sawyer Price.
YOTES' SEASON ENDS
The College of Idaho women's soccer team was shut out 1-0 by Keiser University in the NAIA Tournament at West Palm Beach, Florida.
Keiser's Oline Sundgot scored in the 67th minute.
The Yotes (16-4-2) got up just five shots to Keiser's 13.
Undefeated Keiser (21-0-1) advances in the tournament.
CROSS COUNTRY
Boise State sophomore Yasmin Marghini received All-America honors with a 35th-place finish at the NCAA Division I Championships at Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Marghini advanced from 164th at the 1k mark to 35th, finishing in a time of 20:12.9.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
College of Idaho broke open a three-point game at halftime by outscoring visiting Emory-Riddle 42-18 in the second half as the fourth-ranked Yotes won 78-51 in the Domino's Classic before a crowd of 3,331.
Drew Wyman led a balanced Yotes (3-1) attack with 12 points and five rebounds. Jake O'Neil, Tyler Robinett, Straton Rogers and Samaje Morgan each scored nine. Rogers also had 12 rebounds and Morgan had six assists.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NNU WINS: Northwest Nazarene (3-1) earned a 97-93 win over MSU Denver in a game in Salt Lake City.
Jordan Pinson led NNU with 25 points, seven assists and four steals.
VOLLEYBALL
BSU PICKS UP ROAD WIN: Boise State knocked off New Mexico 15-25, 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 15-12 in a Mountain West match.
Paige Bartsch led the Broncos with 20 kicks and 14 digs.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BOISE 57, CAPITAL 15: The Brave jumped out to a 27-3 lead and never looked back.
Avery Howell led the way with 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Avery Patricco and Kaity Haan each scored 11 points.
MELBA 59, MARSING 10: The Mustangs were too much for the Huskies.
Meya Young led Melba with 18 points and Hallie Arnold added 16.