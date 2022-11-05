The Northwest Nazarene men's soccer team took a thrilling 3-2 decision over visiting Seattle Pacific to claim the GNAC championship Saturday.
NNU came into the week knowing it needed two wins over traditional powers Western Washington and Seattle Pacific to secure the conference title, and the Nighthawks delivered with a stunning comeback Thursday and the win Saturday.
The Nighthawks earn the GNAC's automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament, marking just the second postseason appearance in program history. NNU (13-3-2) will find it where and when it will play on Monday when the selections are announced on NCAA.com at 4:30 MST.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Top-seeded Western Washington shut out Northwest Nazarene 1-0 in the GNAC Tournament championship match at NNU.
The Nighthawks (12-4-4) hope their season isn't over yet. They have a chance for an at-large berth to the NCAA Division II Tournament based on their resume. The NCAA will air the Division II Women's Soccer Selection Show live at NCAA.com on Monday at 5 p.m. MST.
NNU's 12 victories are second-most in program history.
The Nighthawks had seven shots, three on goal while allowing nine shots and four on goal.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
YOTES PICK UP WIN: After falling to the No. 1-ranked NAIA team in the nation the night before in a season opener, College of Idaho rebounded with an 83-72 win over Ottawa (Arizona) in Glendale, Arizona.
Charles Elzie led four Yotes in double figures with 17 points. Drew Wyman had 12, Samaje Morgan had 11 and Johnny Radford added 10.
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
WEISER 35, BONNERS FERRY 25: The 3A defending state champion Wolverines finally found a little room near the end of their quarterfinal game Saturday against the visiting Badgers.
Bonners Ferry pulled within 28-25 with nine minutes left. But a late touchdown allowed Weiser to hold on for the win.
That sets up a rematch for Weiser (10-1) against Snake River Valley champion and rival Homedale (9-1) in the semifinals this week. Homedale won the league matchup 21-7.