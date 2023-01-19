Subscribe
The Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball team picked up a big road victory Thursday.
The Nighthawks held off Simon Fraser 64-62 in a GNAC game.
Gabe Murphy led NNU with 16 points and nine rebounds and Kobe Terashima added eight points and five assists.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
BISHOP KELLY 51, RIDGEVUE 39: The Knights held off Ridgevue in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Rakeem Johnson led the Knights (6-9, 4-2) with 16 points.
Javonte Boles led Ridgevue (3-11, 3-3) with 16 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 58, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 50: The Wolves moved into second place all alone in the 5A SIC.
Lauren McCall led Timberline (16-3, 8-2) with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Averee Osterhout led the Grizzlies (11-7, 7-2) with 14 points.
Timberline led 31-20 at halftime.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 47, GEM STATE 15: The Grizzlies cruised to the win.
