The Northwest Nazarene baseball team came up short Saturday in the GNAC Tournament championship game.
Western Oregon knocked off the Nighthawks 5-2 at Monmouth, Oregon.
NNU (30-21) will now have to wait and see if its name will be called for an at-large bid to the NCAA West Regional during the selection show release on Sunday. The show will air at 8 p.m. on NCAA.com. NNU was ranked fourth in the latest regional rankings that were released by the NCAA on Wednesday, with the top six in Sunday’s final rankings qualifying for the NCAA postseason.
After all three teams in the GNAC Championships went 1-1 on day one on Friday, with the top seed NNU advanced to Saturday’s title game and Western Oregon had to beat Montana State Billings and the Nighthawks to claim the title. Playing on their home field, the Wolves took down MSUB 7-2 before defeating NNU for the crown and auto bid to regionals.
WOU (34-18) struck first in the title game, as Jacob Maiben led off the bottom of the first with a single and then came all the way around to score on Derek Maiben’s single to center that got past the NNU center fielder for an error.
The Wolves came back for more in the second, tallying four runs on three hits and an error. The first three batters reached on two singles and a walk, and then a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch brought home the second run of the game. Two sacrifice flies and an RBI single scored three more runs, with two coming as unearned after a throwing error on the Nighthawks right fielder with one out.
Ryan Dearing picked up NNU’s first hit of the game in the top of the third and advanced all the way around to third base, but was stranded there.
The Nighthawks would break through for a pair of runs in the fifth, starting with Grant Kerry and Rumble Reyes notching back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners with no outs. Kyle Payne then earned an RBI with a fielder’s choice and would eventually come around to score on an RBI single from Tyler Best.
SOFTBALL
BRONCOS SWEEP RAMS
Boise State tied a school record with its 40th win of the season as the Broncos routed Colorado State 12-0 in five innings in Fort Collins.
With the victory, Boise State (40-15, 19-5 MW) closed the regular season with its 12th straight win and set a school record for conference victories.
The Broncos belted a pair of home runs and have hit a school-record 74 this season. Boise State finished in second place in the Mountain West and will await its NCAA postseason fate. The selection show is at 5 p.m., Sunday.
Boise State swept seven three-game series this year, including six in conference play, both school records. The victory was the Broncos’ 14th by run rule.
Taylor Caudill (15-5) won her second game of the weekend and joined Hannah Bailey (16 wins) as the first MW duo to each register 15 victories since 2019.
Boise State jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a RBI-single by Alycia Flores, a bases loaded hit by pitch for Alison Seng and a run-scoring fielder’s choice off the bat of Serena Huchingson.
If the Broncos are selected for an NCAA Regional, it would be their third postseason appearance in five years.
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
BORAH 4, COEUR D'ALENE 3, 8 INNINGS: The Lions earned a state berth in the play-in game against the Vikings.
Tanner Knoll scored the winning run when he was hit by a pitch. In the seventh, Jacob Detwiler knocked in the tying run on a fielder's choice.
Knoll pitched one inning of hitless ball to pick up the win.
The Lions fought back from a 3-0 deficit.
SOFTBALL
TIMBERLINE 2, LEWISTON 1: The Wolves scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to earn a state berth in the state play-in game.
Mallorie Casch raced home with the winning run after an overthrow at third base.
Amber Thornton pitched well for Timberline, going the distance and throwing a four-hitter to go with 10 strikeouts. She also went 2 for 3.
TRACK
4A DISTRICT III
The Bishop Kelly boys and girls captured team championships.
The boys crushed the field, finishing with 238.5 points. Ridgevue was runner-up with 118.5.
In the girls, Bishop Kelly tallied 169 and Middleton was next with 150.
James Onanubosi led Bishop Kelly, winning the 100 (10.68) and 200 (21.68) meter sprints and anchoring winning 400 and 1,600 relays.
Austin Clough, also of Bishop Kelly, tripled, winning the 800 (1:57.89), 1,600 (4:18.71) and 3,200 (9:21.76).
In the girls, Jacoba Luteyn led Bishop Kelly with wins in the shot put (43-0) and discus (127-4).
Cassidy Fried of Middleton won all the jumps – the high (5-0), long (16-2.75) and triple (35-2).
2A DISTRICT III
The Nampa Christian boys and Melba girls won district titles.
The Nampa Christian boys edged Melba by a point with 122. Melba’s girls won easily with 168 with Nampa Christian second (95).
Grady Mylander pulled off the distance triple, winning the 800 (1:58.12), 1,600 (4:50.27) and 3,200 (9:33.74) to lead Nampa Christian.
Joe Reiber led Melba, winning four events – 100 (10.84), 200 (22.12), high jump (6-6) and anchoring the 400 relay (45.06).
In the girls, Kendall Clark led Melba, winning the 100 hurdles (16.26), high jump (4-10), triple jump (34-4.5) and anchoring the 800 relay (1:47.79).
1A DISTRICT III
The Liberty Charter boys and girls swept the district titles.
The boys had 110.5 points, just ahead of Victory Charter (107) and the girls had 102.
Ian Stockett of Victory Charter captured the 1,600 (4:33.75) and 3,200 (9:53.65) titles.