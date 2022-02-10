The Northwest Nazarene men's basketball team needed all of a big lead to pull off a big victory Thursday.
The Nighthawks built a big first-half lead and were able to withstand an Alaska Anchorage comeback in a 70-66 decision in a GNAC game.
Northwest Nazarene used a 21-4 surge in the opening eight minutes. UAA cut the lead to 11 points, but NNU responded with eight unanswered points, as a James Nelson 3-pointer extended the Nighthawks' lead to 30-11 with 5:10 remaining before halftime.
NNU led 38-23 at halftime.
UAA fought back, but the Nighthawks (7-7, 5-4 GNAC) held on.
The Nighthawks have now defeated the GNAC leaders in two straight games.
Nelson led NNU with 19 points and nine rebounds, going 7 for 14 from the field and 3 of 5 from 3-point range. George Reidy and Tru Allen contributed 17 and 16 points, respectively.
NNU returns to action at home on Saturday when Alaska Fairbanks visits. Tipoff is at 5:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MELBA 46, COLE VALLEY 34: The third-ranked Mustangs (19-3) knocked off the No. 1-ranked Chargers (18-5) in the 2A District III championship game.
Both teams are headed to state next week.
FRUITLAND 45, PARMA 41: The Grizzlies (17-5) edged the Panthers (13-10) in the 3A District III championship game.
Both teams are headed to state.
Abbi Roubidoux led Fruitland with 20 points.
Rylie Calkins led Parma with 13 points and Sidney Jackson had 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CENTENNIAL 66, MOUNTAIN VIEW 38: The Patriots handled the Mavericks in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference regular-season finale.
The Patriots (12-9, 11-5) opened a 38-22 lead in the first half and never looked back after Mountain View (12-8, 10-6) led briefly at 6-0.
Hayden Fletcher led Centennial with 16 points and five rebounds and Kaden Christensen and Andrew Deedom each had 10 points.
Nate Ojukwu led Mountain View with 10 points.
MERIDIAN 42, TIMBERLINE 40: The Warriors rallied to top the Wolves in a 5A SIC game.
Davis Thacker led Meridian with 15 points and seven rebounds.
AJ LaBeau led Timberline with 16 points.
KUNA 45, CAPITAL 35: The Kavemen held off the Eagles in a 5A SIC game.
Reid Sims led Kuna with 13 points and John Evans had 11.