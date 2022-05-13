Haden Keller is the reason the Northwest Nazarene baseball team will play for the GNAC Tournament championship today.
The right-handed pitcher dazzled Friday morning, allowing just one hit and striking out 13 in eight innings as the Nighthawks topped Montana State-Billings 2-0.
Western Oregon then handed the Nighthawks a 4-1 defeat in the next game, making all three teams in tourney format 1-1. By GNAC rule, the Nighthawks, as the No. 1 seed, advances to the title game.
That means MSU-Billings and Western Oregon face off this morning with the winner taking on Northwest Nazarene for the title at 4 p.m.
Against MSU-Billings, NNU got on the board right away in the bottom of the first, with Keller starting a two-out rally from the plate. He singled to center and advanced to second on a Duke Pahukoa walk, before Alex Salsman came up clutch with a single to left to score Keller.
One more came across in the sixth for the Nighthawks, as Rumble Reyes doubled with one out and then came in to score on a two-out double from Ryan Dearing.
Keller was dealing in all eight innings of his outing, striking out the side in the first and third innings and only allowed base runners to reach second base twice. He retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced.
Max Holtzclaw entered in the ninth and worked around a two-out single to retire the side for his 12th save of the season.
Just like the first game of the day, NNU scored one run in the first inning against Western Oregon as Alex Salsman singled home Tyler Best. But that’s all the Nighthawks could manufacture.
Western Oregon took the lead in the fourth when John Stark hit a two-run homer. The Wolves added runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
NNU had a few chances to score after the first inning, including two on with one out in the third, two on with two outs in the fifth, and two on with two outs in the ninth, but could not come up with a clutch hit to push across any more runs.
Three Nighthawks had multi-hit games with Best, Pahukoa and Parker Price all notching two apiece to combine for six of NNU’s eight hits.
Spencer Schwehr started for NNU, going five innings and giving up three runs on three hits with two strikeouts. Joseph Ihli allowed one run in three innings of relief, before Shane Martin closed the game with a scoreless ninth.
SOFTBALL
NNU SEASON CONCLUDES
Northwest Nazarene saw its NCAA West Regional run come to an end, falling in a rematch against top seed Cal State San Marcos 4-0 in San Marcos, Californian.
After defeating the Cougars 4-0 on Thursday, the Nighthawks lost to Sonoma State 4-0 on Friday morning to face the elimination game against CSUSM.
San Marcos struck first in the top of the first inning, as a leadoff walk stole second and advanced to third before coming home on a sacrifice fly to right.
NNU had its best chance in the fourth inning, when Sidney Booth walked and Tori Hensley singled to put two on with two out, but a strikeout ended the frame.
Hensley settled down after the leadoff walk in the first inning, retiring 17 of the next 18 batters with just a two-out double allowed in the third during that stretch for CSUSM’s first hit of the game.
Trouble came with two outs in the sixth, though, as a double to right center and a single blooped into left field added another run for the Cougars to build their lead to 2-0.
San Marcos added two more in the seventh, with two runs coming across on an error to give CSUSM the final 4-0 advantage.
Hensley’s final line was a complete game of seven innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits with a walk and six strikeouts.
The Nighthawks conclude their incredible season with a 35-21 overall record, setting a new program high for wins.
BRONCOS EXTEND STREAK
Five Broncos produced multi-RBI efforts and Boise State posted a 13-5 victory in six innings over Colorado State.
The Broncos (39-10, 18-5 MW) collected 10 hits and tied the school record for conference wins in a season, set in 2018. The victory was Boise State’s 13th via run-rule this year.
Abby Bumcrot started the scoring with a two-run single in the top of the second and Eliyah Flores followed with a three-run home run to put the Broncos on top 5-0.
Taylor Caudill (14-5) started and went four innings to earn the win in the circle. The series concludes, Saturday with first pitch scheduled for noon.
HIGH SCHOOL
TENNIS
Tyler Dalos of Centennial defeated JJ Bryne of Boise 6-3, 6-0 to capture the 5A District III boys singles championship.
In the girls singles title match, Avery Hopkey of Timberline shutout Tess Staley of Boise 6-0, 6-0.
In boys doubles, Carson O’Hara and Dylan Maude of Rocky Mountain stopped Shane Garner and Evan Walther of Eagle 7-6, 7-6.
In girls doubles, Katie Turcke and Caroline Turcke of Boise topped Sophie Copple and Alison Turcke of Boise 6-2, 6-4.
In mixed doubles, Taylor Parsley and Indiana Redd of Rocky Mountain topped Sasha Marsh and Luke Neely of Boise 6-1, 6-1.
TRACK
5A DISTRICT III
the Rocky Mountain boys and Boise girls claimed district championships.
Rocky Mountain’s boys finished with 138.5 points and Boise was runner-up at 111. The Boise’s girls piled up 172 and Timberline was second with 103.
Tyler Sainsbury (800 meter) and Trent Wigod (3,200) led the Rocky Mountain boys. Sainsbury won in 1 minute, 54.74 seconds and Wigod won in 9:22.30.
Logan Smith led Boise’s girls, winning the 200 (25.81) and 800 (2:11.11). Allie Bruce doubled in the 1,600 (5:02.23) and 3,200 (10:55.22).
3A DISTRICT III
Fruitland’s boys and girls won district titles.
The boys scored 150 points, edging McCall-Donnelly by four points. The girls finished with 128 points, just ahead of McCall-Donnelly (113).
Caleb Davis led the Fruitland boys, winning the 110 hurdles (15.77).
Emma Hillam led the Fruitland girls, doubling in the 1,600 (5:25.30) and 3,200 (11:09.09).