The Boise State softball team erupted for nine runs in the fourth inning to end its game early against Utah State.
The Broncos won 10-2 in a mercy-rule decision in five innings in the Mountain West game in Logan, Utah.
Kelsey Hall and Alycia Flores hit back-to-back homers in the nine-run fourth. It is the 10th mercy-rule win and fifth in Mountain West play for the Broncos, who improved to 33-10 overall and 12-5 in the MW.
For the second straight day, the Broncos’ offense came alive in the fourth inning to take control of the game. With the score tied at 1-1, Boise State exploded for nine runs — seven with two out — on nine hits, including two home runs, to take a 10-1 lead.
Eight Broncos combined four 12 hits on the day, while eight scored runs. Boise State had five extra-base hits, three doubles and two homers, while batters recorded one strikeout on 24 at-bats. Flores, Abby Bumcrot, Alison Seng and Autumn Bennett recorded two hits apiece to lead the team.
Taylor Caudill earned the win in the circle, her 11th of the season. She pitched 3.2 innings facing 18 batters, and gave up one run on three hits with five strikeouts and four walks. Sara Johnson came in with two out in the fourth to close out the game. She pitched 1.1 innings and faced six batters, surrendering one run, no hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Boise State opened the scoring in the top of the first when Bumcrot — who reached on a double to right-center — came home on a Flores single to left field.
The Broncos held the Aggies scoreless until the third inning, when Gabriella Jimenez sent a lead-off homer to left field to tie the score up at 1-1.
That set up Boise State’s big fourth inning to take the momentum back. Alycia Flores reached on an error with one out, followed by Seng, who hit a double to right-center. They both came home on a Serena Huchingson single to right-center.
Bennett reached on a bunt up 3-1, with two out and no one on base. Jalen Ervin then sent a single to right field, putting runners on first and second. Bumcrot followed with a single to the right that brought Bennett home to make it Boise State 4-1.
Up three, the Broncos loaded the bases with two out when Eliyah Flores was hit by a pitch while pinch-hitting. Kelsey Lalor brought Ervin and Bumcrot home when she singled to right-center, Broncos 6-1.
Then with Eliyah Flores on third and Lalor on second, Hall hit her 3 RBI homer over the right-center fence. It was her 10th homer of the year, and the Broncos led 9-1.
The final score of the game for Boise State came with the next Bronco at-bat, a solo shot over the left-center fence by Alycia Flores — her fifth homer of the year — to make it back-to-back homers and put the Blue and Orange up 10-1.
Utah State scored one in the bottom of the fifth to make the final score 10-2, Boise State in five innings.
NNU CLINCHES SHARE OF GNAC
Northwest Nazarene handled visiting Simon Fraser 10-1 and 13-4 in GNAC play.
The Nighthawks improved to 30-18 and 18-6 in the GNAC, clinching at least a share of the league title.
NNU will wait to find out its seeding for the GNAC Championships. The tournament will be hosted by Saint Martin’s Thursday through Saturday.
BASEBALL
NNU SWEEPS MSU-BILLINGS
Northwest Nazarene swept visiting Montana State-Billings in a four-game series, keeping alive its hopes for a second straight GNAC championship.
On Saturday, the Nighthawks (29-19, 21-11) defeated the Yellowjackets 4-3 and 5-2. The sweep vaulted NNU into first place.