The Northwest Nazarene women's basketball team got off to a slow start Thursday and couldn't catch up.
Visiting Simon Fraser built a 12-point halftime lead and held off the Nighthawks 66-61 in a GNAC game at Johnson Sports Center.
Simon Fraser (4-4, 2-2) led 35-23 at halftime.
Loy Waid led NNU (7-6, 3-2) with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Emma Clark had 11 points and seven rebounds.
NNU shot 30% from the field (18 of 60) and 2 of 17 from 3-point range.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NIGHTHAWKS WIN: Northwest Nazarene prevailed over visiting Alaska Fairbanks 72-62 in a GNAC game.
Biggie Bergersen led NNU with 19 points and Gabe Murphy had a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
GIRLS
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 12, COEUR D'ALENE 0: The Grizzlies won both matches by pin against the visiting Vikings.
Mia Furman got a pin in 2:36 at 145 pounds and she followed with another pin in 3:09.
BOYS
COEUR D'ALENE 43, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 33: Logan Shearing got a pin in 1:18 at 220 pounds for the Grizzlies, but it wasn't enough as the Vikings won the dual.
Alyssa Randles led CdA with a 10-6 win at 126.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MELBA 64, AMBROSE 31: The Mustangs (15-0, 5-0) handled the Archers in a Western Idaho Conference game.
Kendall Clark led Melba with 24 points, Hallie Arnold had 14 and Brooklynn Dayley added 11.
Inara Dies led Ambrose with 10 points.
COLE VALLEY 50, NEW PLYMOUTH 28: The Chargers got out to a 19-4 lead and never looked back in the WIC game.
Hadley Fraas led the Chargers with 18 points and Trinity Holsinger had 10.
