Nampa athletic director Greg Carpenter announced the hiring of Choate as head coach in a news release Monday.
Choate replaces Dan Holtry, who resigned to take an administrative position at Vallivue. Choate was Nampa’s head coach for four years prior to Holtry taking the position.
Choate has spent the past six years coaching at College of Idaho where he coached special teams, linebacker and defensive line.
Choate is a fitness and strength conditioning teacher at Nampa High.
“This is a great catch for Nampa High School as Jon is quite familiar with the program, staff and most importantly our student-athletes who he has solid relationships with on a daily basis in the classroom,” Carpenter said.
IDAHO RUSH FALL IN FINAL
Wasatch (Utah) topped Idaho Rush 4-3 in overtime in the Far West Regional Girls U15 championship on Sunday.
Idaho Rush was the lone Boise-area team to advance to a regional championship match.
The Rush scored all of its goals in the first half. Maizy Klucksdahl scored in the 2nd minute, Amelia Callaghan scored in the 7th minute and Kunie Hirai scored in the 27th minute, giving the Rush a 3-1 lead.
Wasatch scored on a penalty kick to open the second half and tied the score at 3-3 on a free kick in added time.
Wasatch scored the winning goal late in the second overtime. The Utah team advances to the national championships in Orlando, Florida, on July 19.
Idaho Rush also qualified for the national championships when it won its group at the National League PRO series.