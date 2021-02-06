The Mountain View and Boise girls basketball teams earned state tournament berths Saturday.
They will meet Friday in the 5A District III championship game at Eagle High School.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 49, MERIDIAN 38: The Mavericks' defense was too much for the Warriors.
The Mavericks held Meridian to eight points in the first half.
Naya Ojukwu led Mountain View with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Jaleesa Lawrence led Meridian with 13 points and six rebounds.
BOISE 47, TIMBERLINE 40: The fifth-seeded Brave knocked off the top-seeded Wolves.
Ashley Banks led Boise with 20 points and eight rebounds. Allison Ross had 12 points, five assists and three steals.
Audrey Taylor and Sophia Glancey each scored 11 points to lead Timberline.
SKYVIEW 45, KUNA 41: The Hawks prevailed in a 5A District III tournament loser-out game.
Jayden Glaze led Skyview with 12 points and four rebounds and Olivia Taylor had 11 points.
Darbi Avery led Kuna with 25 points and nine rebounds before fouling out.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 37, BORAH 21: The ninth-seeded Grizzlies topped the Lions in a 5A District III tournament elimination game.
MIDDLETON 58, VALLIVUE 27: The Vikings handled the Falcons in a 4A District III tournament opener.
Casidy Fried led Middleton with 19 points.
COLUMBIA 42, CALDWELL 25: The Wildcats cruised to a 4A District III tournament opening win.
Mia Nottingham led Columbia with 17 points, 10 steals, eight rebounds and four assists.
PARMA 45, FRUITLAND 39: The Panthers earned a state berth, stopping the Grizzlies in a 3A District III tournament game.
Grace Jackson led Parma with 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals and Austyn Harris had 12 rebounds.
Abbi Rooubidoux led Fruitland with 17 points.
MELBA 49, NEW PLYMOUTH 33: The Mustangs pulled away from the Pilgrims in a 2A District III game.
Kate Clark led Melba with 20 points, four rebounds and four steals and Kendall Clark had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Alyssa Christensen led New Plymouth with 14 points.
COLE VALLEY 47, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 22: The Chargers handled the Trojans in the 2A District III tournament.
Desirae Kingery led Cole Valley with 14 points.
LIBERTY CHARTER 45, NOTUS 26: The Patriots pulled away from the Pirates in a 1A Division I District III game.
Madison Hodnett and Grace Gerdes each scored 13 points to lead the Patriots. Hodnett had 14 rebounds and six blocked shots.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 69, NORTH STAR CHARTER 42: The Grizzlies had no difficulties in a 1A Division I District III game.
Kylah Fillmore led Greenleaf with 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Heather Wagner had 16 points and nine rebounds.
Mary Meeks led North Star with 13 points.
RIMROCK 47, RIVERSTONE 25: The Raiders topped the Otters in a 1A Division I District III game.
IDAHO CITY 47, VICTORY CHARTER 37: The Wildcats beat the Vipers in a 1A Division I District III game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
McCALL-DONNELLY 38, HOMEDALE 35: The Vandals held off the Trojans in a Snake River Valley Conference game.
Jaxon Dines led Homedale with 16 points and Mason Strong had 13.
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
YOTES SWEEP: College of Idaho used a seven-run inning to erase a 3-0 lead and top visiting Oregon Tech 11-7 in the first game Saturday.
Four Yotes had two hits each — Jonah Hultberg, Matthew Clay, Tanner Leaf and Ben Dudley.
In the second game, Clay roped a two-out, two-run triple in the eighth inning as the Yotes rallied for an 8-7 victory at Wolfe Field.
Clay went 4 for 4 with three RBI.
GYMNASTICS
Boise State, ranked No. 25 in Road to Nationals, picked up its third victory of the season over a top-25 team, upsetting No. 23 Utah State at ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos edged the Aggies, 196.350-196.250.
In just four meets this season, the Broncos already have wins over No. 13 Oregon State, No. 14 BYU and No. 23 Utah State.
Redshirt senior Emily Muhlenhaupt barely missed perfection once again, scoring a 9.975 on bars to pick up her 12th-career victory in the event. Redshirt senior Maddi Nilson scored a career-high 9.900 on floor, earning her second-career win.
Muhlenhaupt, who now has four-career scores of 9.975, is tied for seventh on the Broncos’ all-time list for career victories on bars (Cherianne Calkins, 1988-90 and Hannah Redmon, 2008-11).
Maddi Nilson added a career-high 9.850 on vault to lead the Broncos, while Muhlenhaupt led Boise State on beam with a career-high-tying 9.875. Each finished runner-up in the respective event.