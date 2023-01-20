The winning continued for the Mountain View boys basketball team Friday.
The Mavericks pulled away from Middleton 60-51 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
It was Mountain View's 12th consecutive win.
Freshman Logan Haustveit led Mountain View (12-3 overall, 6-0) with 16 points and three assists, Dyson Judd had 10 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
Micah Mendiola led Middleton (8-7, 1-5) with 20 points and Talmage Stucki had 15 points and six rebounds.
EAGLE 56, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 42: The Eagles jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter and cruised past the Grizzlies in a 5A SIC game.
Landon White led Eagle (10-6, 5-2) with 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.
Machson Savedra led Rocky Mountain (6-10, 2-5) with 11 points.
NAMPA 68, MERIDIAN 62: The Bulldogs picked up their first 5A SIC win.
Gabe Navarro led Nampa with 22 points.
Josh Christiansen and Ryan Baker had 16 points each for Meridian.
TIMBERLINE 58, CENTENNIAL 49: The Wolves opened a 36-20 lead in the first half in the 5A SIC game.
Alex Ko and Jachin Mertes each had 14 points and Mertes added 12 rebounds to lead Timberline (10-5, 5-2).
Jackson Welch led Centennial with 19 points.
BOISE 78, CAPITAL 61: The Brave pulled away from the Eagles in a 5A SIC game.
Jake Thompson led Boise (7-7, 2-5) with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists.
Marcellus Wiley led Capital with 20 points and three assists.
FRUITLAND 58, PAYETTE 35: The Grizzlies (7-7, 3-1) handled the Pirates in a Snake River Valley game.
Eddie Rodriguez led Fruitland with 14 points and Luke Barinaga had 12.
Colin Wolf led Payette with 14 points.
HOMEDALE 58, PARMA 45: The Trojans rallied from a 26-21 halftime deficit to stop the Panthers in an SRV game.
Jaxon Dines led Homedale (8-6, 4-0) with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists, Sigmund Goode had 12 points and Trenton Fisher added 11 points.
Peyton Johnson led Parma with 16 points.
MELBA 61, COLE VALLEY 48: The No. 1-ranked Mustangs (14-0, 8-0) got past the Chargers in a Western Idaho Conference game.
Braden Volkers led Melba with 19 points and three assists, Tucker Lowber had 13 points and five rebounds and Cutter Beus had 13 points and four rebounds.
Eli Kingery led Cole Valley (11-4, 6-3) with 18 points and Ben Belinger had 12.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 45, MARSING 43: The Trojans (12-3, 5-3) slipped past the Huskies in a WIC game.
Eli Ankeny and Jace Chadez led Marsing with 14 points each.
NEW PLYMOUTH 40, AMBROSE 33: The Pilgrims (12-3, 6-2) held off the Archers in a WIC game.
Heath Jarboe led New Plymouth with 11 ponits and Connor Hawker added 10. Landon Christensen had nine rebounds and Colton Frates had five assists.
VISION CHARTER 36, LIBERTY CHARTER JV 35: Vision Charter edged the Patriots in a nonleague game.
Cody Kline led Vision Charter with 14 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COLUMBIA 58, EMMETT 25: The Wildcats handled the Huskies in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Eli Robertson led Columbia (9-7, 7-1) with 13 points and five assists.
HOCKEY
The Idaho Steelheads ran away from the Rapid City Rush 7-1 at Rapid City, South Dakota.
Janis Svanenbergs and Wade Murphy each scored for the Steelheads (29-6-0-1. 59 points) in the first period.
Idaho added three more goals in the second period. Murphy added a second goal in the third and A.J. White capped Idaho's scoring.