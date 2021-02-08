The Middleton boys basketball team needed to do some digging in the second half.
Senior guard Merrit Foote hit a driving basket in the final seconds to lift No. 1-ranked Middleton past visiting Columbia 60-58 in overtime in a key 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
The Vikings found themselves in an eight-point hole at halftime, but rallied to force overtime.
No. 1-ranked Middleton avenged a 56-45 loss at Columbia on Jan. 15. The Vikings took a big step toward securing the league title, moving to 11-1 and 16-3 overall.
Columbia slipped to 15-3 and 9-2.
The Wildcats used an 8-0 surge to finish the first half with aa 33-25 lead. Elijah Reese led the way with 12 points — all coming in the second quarter.
It proved critical with 6-foot-7 senior leader Jaylen Alexander sitting the 5:33 of the first half on the bench with three fouls.
Columbia opened a 7-2 lead in the first quarter, but Middleton charged back, using a 9-0 run to take an 11-7 lead going in the second quarter.
A 3-pointer gave Middleton its final lead in the first half at 21-19. Tyler Medaris led the Vikings in the first half with 13 points.
VALLIVUE 59, RIDGEVUE 44: The Falcons cruised to the 4A SIC victory.
Gavin Weisweaver led the Falcons (11-8, 8-3) with 29 points, Jakin Calhoun had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Jacob Martinez added 11 points.
Austin Ramos led Ridgevue with 10 points.
BISHOP KELLY 64, EMMETT 43: The Knights (11-4, 9-2) had no difficulty with the Huskies (4-13, 0-11) in a 4A SIC game.
MELBA 65, COLE VALLEY 54: The Mustangs held off the Chargers in a 2A WIC game.
Joe Reiber led Melba (16-3, 11-2) with 18 points, three rebounds and three steals, Braden Volkers had 13 points and four assists, Cache Beus had 13 points and 21 rebounds and Henry Clark added 11 points.
Garrett Smith led Cole Valley with 14 points.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Da’Ja Hamilton scored a game-high 18 points and Nevada defeated Boise State 64-44 on Sunday.
The win earned a split for the Wolf Pack (9-8, 5-7 Mountain West) in their two-game series with the Broncos (9-6, 6-6).
Mallory McGwire, who led Boise State with 12 points, scored eight of them in a first quarter that featured four ties and four lead changes. The Wolf Pack scored the final-six points of the stanza to lead 20-16. Nevada outscored Boise State 17-3 in the second quarter and led 37-19 at intermission.
Seven Broncos scored in the second half, led by Rachel Bowers, who tallied all six of her points in the third quarter.
Boise State has a quick turnaround as the Broncos travel to UNLV for a two-game series beginning Wednesday.