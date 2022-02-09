Meridian native Andrew Blaser ended the first day of his Olympic debut in 21st place out of 25 racers in the men’s skeleton event early Thursday morning in Beijing.
Blaser, an assistant volleyball and track and field coach at Capital High, had a two-run time of 2 minutes, 2.88 seconds. The final two heats are scheduled for Friday. He is the only American competing in the event.
In his first run, Blaser finished with a time of 1.01.80 and sat in 20th place. He followed that up with a 1.02.08 in the second heat.
Germany’s Christopher Grotheer leads the event, 3.55 seconds ahead of Blaser.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UNLV erased an eight-point deficit in the third quarter with a 17-0 run and remained atop the Mountain West standings with a 69-52 win over Boise State at ExtraMile Arena.
Abby Muse scored a game-high 15 points for Boise State (8-15, 4-8 MW). It was her fourth straight game scoring in double figures. Rachel Bowers added nine points and a team high nine rebounds in 19 minutes played.
Boise State travels to Logan, Utah, on Saturday to take on Utah State at 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
MIDDLETON 42, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 36: The Vikings topped the Grizzlies in a nonleague dual.
The Vikings posted nine pins. Will Wise scored the fastest pin for Middleton in 1:07 at 182 pounds.