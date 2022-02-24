The Meridian boys basketball team extended its season at least one more game.
One more win and the 5A state champion Warriors are headed to state.
Meridian had to go to overtime to top Timberline 48-45 in a 5A District III Tournament loser-out game Thursday.
Timberline (15-11) trailed 22-15 at halftime, but the Wolves fought back to take a 33-32 lead into the fourth quarter before the Warriors forced overtime.
Ethan Pearce led Meridian (16-9) with 19 points and nine rebounds.
Flynn Davis led Timberline with 11 points and AJ LaBear had 10 to go with 10 rebounds.
Meridian will meet District I-II runner-up Coeur d’Alene (16-5) on Saturday at Grangeville High School. Tipoff is at 4 p.m. The winner advances to state, the loser is out.
The teams faced each other at Meridian on Dec. 30 when Coeur d’Alene won 40-29.
Coeur d’Alene earned the right to play Meridian with a 54-38 win over Lewiston on Thursday.
FRUITLAND 73, PARMA 39: The Grizzlies built a 36-10 lead in the first half, cruising to the win over the Panthers in a 3A District III Tournament loser-out game.
The Grizzlies (17-7) outscored Parma (6-16) 21-2 in the second quarter.
Fruitland advances to a play-in game Saturday against District I runner-up Kellogg (15-8) at Grangeville High School.
Tucker Snyder led Fruitland with 13 points and six rebounds, Jacob Hamann had 12 points and Nolan Bower had 11 to go with eight rebounds.
MELBA 72, AMBROSE 56: The Mustangs pulled away from the Archers in the 2A District III Tournament championship game.
Joe Reiber led Melba (21-2) with 20 points and six rebounds, Cache Beus had 18 points, 14 rebounds and six assists and Braden Volkers had 13 points.
Tyson Hughes led Ambrose (20-4) with 14 points, Hudson Hughes had 12 and Lincoln Mathis added 10.
Both teams advance to state.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NIGHTHAWKS WIN: Northwest Nazarene held off visiting Seattle Pacific 57-54 in a GNAC game.
The Nighthawks (17-8, 11-6) built as much as a 13-point lead in the second half.
Teagan Thurman led NNU with 15 points and eight rebounds and Nyalam Thabach had 12 points and five rebounds.
BRONCOS FALL: Nia Alexander’s jumper with 10 seconds left in overtime lifted visiting Nevada to a 76-75 win over Boise State in a Mountain West game.
The game featured 10 ties and 10 lead changes despite the Broncos (8-19, 4-12) not leading until with 6:49 to go in the fourth quarter.
Dominique Leonidas led Boise State with 13 points and four assists and Abby Muse had 10 points and nine rebounds.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
NNU WINS: Northwest Nazarene ran away from visiting Seattle Pacific 90-57 in a GNAC game.
The Nighthawks shot 55% from the field and outrebounded Seattle Pacific 48-28.
Tru Allen led four Nighthawks (11-8, 9-5) in double-figure scoring with 17 points.